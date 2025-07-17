Biofuel for ships yields promise

Listen to this article

An NYK Trading Corporation-owned ship at Laem Chabang deep-sea port, where it receives supplies of B24 marine biofuel from Bangchak.

Major energy companies are interested in launching biofuel for ships as demand for this cleaner fuel is expected to rise, following a requirement issued by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

Ship operators are required to incorporate a percentage of biofuel, ranging from 17.6%-23.3%, into their fuel mix by 2028 to avoid penalties.

This offers business opportunities, with energy conglomerate Bangchak Group and national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc launching ventures producing and selling biofuel for aircraft, also known as sustainable aviation fuel.

The Department of Energy Business also wants to promote biofuel for ships and is looking into how the shipping industry will develop, said director-general Sarawut Kaewtathip.

Although the price of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), a type of clean fuel suitable for ships, is much more expensive than heavy fuel oil, which is widely used among ships, the price of VLSFO is expected to decline in the future as production levels increase, he said.

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR), a subsidiary of PTT, has announced its cooperation with Regional Container Lines Plc, a Thai shipping company, to support usage of what they call "bio-VLSFO".

This fuel aligns with the IMO's plan to reduce emissions of sulphur oxide.

OR plans to distribute bio-VLSFO, which is made by combining VLSFO with used cooking oil through a refining process, said Paisan Udomkulwanich, OR's senior executive vice-president for energy solution business.

Regional Container Lines will use bio-VLSFO supplied by OR.

Bangchak is also embarking on a new business selling a form of biofuel for ships, which the company calls "B24" marine biofuel.

The company earlier this year delivered 470 metric tonnes of B24 to NYK Trading Corporation at Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri.

B24, produced by Bangchak's subsidiary BSRC at Bangchak Sriracha Refinery, is a mix of 24% used cooking oil methyl ester and 76% VLSFO.

Used cooking oil methyl ester is a type of biodiesel produced from waste cooking oil.

B24 is a low-emission biofuel that can directly replace fossil fuels without requiring modifications to ship engines or fuelling infrastructure, according to Bangchak.

BSRC has been certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification standard for the production of B24 marine biofuel.