Poll finds rising economic anxieties

Looking ahead over the next six months, Thais anticipate significant increases in various household expenses.

Thais fear for the future, with rising anxieties over income and possible job losses, according to the "What Worries the World" survey conducted by global market research firm Ipsos.

The study outlines the five primary concerns among the Thai population during the first half of 2025, which are financial/political corruption (45%), poverty & social inequality (37%), unemployment (31%), inflation (24%) and crime & violence (22%), according to Pimtai Suwannasuk, Ipsos Thailand's senior client officer.

The survey sample covers 24,737 adults aged 16-74 in 30 participating countries, including 500 Thai adults aged 20-74. The study took place during April 25 to May 9.

The concerns indicate widespread economic uncertainty, reduced confidence in big-ticket items and household purchases, and "cakeism" when it comes to the economic perspective, where citizens oppose tax increases while simultaneously advocating for increased public service expenditure.

Income confidence and employment security are among the key factors to impact consumer confidence, according to Usana Chantarklum, managing director of Ipsos Ltd.

Economically, the survey illustrates cakeism among the Thai population. A significant number (45%) of Thais disagree with raising taxes to support higher government spending.

At the same time, a huge majority (70%) of respondents support increased spending on public services.

The economic outlook among Thai consumers is marked by a notable increase in concern and hesitancy regarding major purchases, including homes, cars and even household goods.

The survey reveals that 65% of Thais describe the current economic situation in the country as bad, a 10 percentage point increase from last year.

This decline in confidence has made Thais more hesitant to spend, especially on big-ticket items. Some 53% of Thais feel less comfortable buying large items such as homes or cars, a 6 percentage point increase from last year.

Furthermore, this apprehension extends to general household purchases, with 46% of Thais feeling less comfortable making other household purchases, a 10 percentage point increase from last year.

For example, 69% anticipate higher utility bills -- a spike of 10 percentage points over utilities bills from the previous round -- while 66% project rising fuel costs, also up 7 points.

Job security remains a major concern, with almost 6 in 10 Thais (59%) knowing someone who has lost their job in the past six months, a slight 2 percentage point decrease from the previous year.

Nearly one-third of Thais (28%) are concerned about losing their own jobs in the next six months, a decrease of 2 percentage points from last year.

Confidence in job security has sharply declined, with nearly half (48%) feeling less secure about their own, their family's and friends' job stability, a 12 percentage point increase from last year.

Moreover, 54% of Thais are less confident in their ability to invest for the future, whether for retirement or their children's education, an increase of 15 percentage points from the previous year.

Only 37% of Thai respondents expect their personal financial situation to improve over the next six months -- a significant drop of 17% compared to last year.

Furthermore, the findings highlight a sense of societal and national fragility: 66% of Thais think "society is broken" and 60% view the country as being in decline. This is reflected in Ipsos's "Society is Broken Index" where Thailand scores 77%, the highest among 31 surveyed countries, compared to a global average of 61%.

The survey also indicates a strong public demand for exceptional leaders with the authority to genuinely address social and economic issues.

Some 79% of Thais expressed the need for a leader willing to break the rules to fix the country's problems. Moreover, 77% advocate for a strong leader to reclaim the country from the rich and powerful.