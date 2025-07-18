BIG, PTT to jointly develop new air separation unit

New MAP2 facility to build on success of predecessor

Listen to this article

Mr Velu, centre right, and executives from BIG and PTT took part in an agreement signing ceremony that will pave the way for expanded investment in a second air separation plant to produce low-carbon industrial gases.

BIG, a Thai low-carbon industrial gas manufacturer, has joined hands with PTT Plc to develop a new air separation unit in Rayong, aimed at further strengthening an eco-friendly process used to produce low-carbon gases.

The facility, known as MAP2, comes after its predecessor, MAP1, which has significantly driven industries towards net-zero targets aimed at achieving a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorption.

The air separation unit utilises cold energy from the liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification process in BIG's industrial gas production.

"The success of MAP1, which delivers low-carbon industrial gases, including low-carbon oxygen, low-carbon nitrogen, and low-carbon argon, enables industries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and move towards net-zero goals, and also offers solutions and technologies that help customers and industries reduce their carbon footprint," said Ramani Velu, managing director of BIG.

These solutions have been certified by the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization for their ability to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 50%, compared to conventional industrial gas production, resulting in an average reduction of 93,000 tonnes of CO2 per year between 2022 and 2024.

"This carbon-reducing technology will be further enhanced in MAP2 for even greater efficiency, driving BIG to expand its efforts in the MAP2 project," said Mr Velu.

The collaboration with PTT, the national oil and gas conglomerate, reinforces BIG's business strategy of "Generating a Cleaner Future" to create a clean and sustainable future, he added.

By integrating BIG's expertise in industrial gases with PTT's energy capabilities, BIG is confident that MAP2 will be another crucial step forward in enhancing the competitiveness of Thai industries at an international level.

MAP2, which reflects the commitment of both companies to drive Thailand towards a low-carbon society, employs advanced and environmentally friendly industrial gas production technology by maximising the utilisation of cold energy from the LNG receiving and regasification process.

This will significantly reduce energy consumption, lower production costs, and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

MAP2 will serve as another key mechanism to support various Thai industries, such as petrochemicals, metals, automotive, electronics, and food, by providing access to high-quality low-carbon industrial gases produced through carbon-reduction processes.

This is a crucial global trend. Both PTT and BIG are committed to working closely together to ensure the successful completion of the MAP2 project, contributing to the sustainable growth of the country's economy based on environmental technology and innovation.

The construction of MAP2, to be located in the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, is set to commence in the first quarter of 2026.