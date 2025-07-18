Fortinet warns AI is 'supercharging' cybercrime

Listen to this article

Some 58% of organisations in Thailand reported facing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cyberthreats over the past year.

The intensity of these attacks is rapidly escalating, with 62% witnessing a twofold increase in attacks, while 34% reported attacks have tripled.

The five most prevalent AI-driven threats in Thailand comprise: credential stuffing and brute-force attacks; phishing/malware; adversarial AI and data poisoning tactics; reconnaissance attack surface scanning; and deepfake impersonations such as compromised business emails, according to a survey commissioned by global cybersecurity firm Fortinet.

"Complexity is the new battleground in cybersecurity, and AI is both the challenge and the frontline defence," said Peerapong Jongvibool, senior director for Southeast Asia at Fortinet.

He said the complexity arises as four out of five enterprises use AI or multi-cloud strategies, or companies' use of an average of 43 different security tools leading to "tool sprawl", while one in four top breaches have no clear cause.

Tool sprawl refers to a company's accumulation of multiple IT tools for similar purposes, leading to redundant functionalities.

"AI-powered attacks are not just emerging -- the majority of organisations have already experienced or encountered them," said Rattipong Putthacharoen, Fortinet's senior manager for systems engineering.

Despite the rise in AI-driven attacks, only 9% of organisations say they are very confident about their ability to defend against them, according to IDC's State of Cybersecurity in Asia-Pacific: From Constant Risk to Platform-Driven Resilience, a Fortinet-commissioned report published in May 2025.

IDC surveyed 550 IT and security leaders across 11 Asia-Pacific markets, including 50 in Thailand, between February and April.

Some 43% acknowledged AI threats are outpacing their detection capabilities, and 24% of organisations in Thailand have no ability to track AI-powered threats, exposing a significant preparedness gap.

Mr Rattipong said half of all breaches led to financial losses, with one in four organisations reporting damages exceeding US$500,000.

Although 92% of organisations have increased their cybersecurity budgets, spending still falls short of what is needed to address escalating threats.

On average, just 15% of total IT budgets are allocated to cybersecurity, while IT accounts for roughly 9% of overall company revenue.

The top five areas of cybersecurity spending in Thailand are identity security, network security and secure access service edge, which is a cloud-native architecture that combines networking and security into a single service. The other two are cyber-resilience solutions and cloud security.

The top cyberthreats in Thailand are phishing (60%), cloud vulnerabilities (56%), ransomware (52%), software supply chain attacks (50%) and insider threats (48%).

The fastest-rising threats are supply chain attacks (20%), ransomware (16%), unpatched/zero-day exploits (14%), Internet of Things/operational technology attacks (12%) and cloud vulnerabilities 12%.

The top business impacts are data theft and privacy violations, loss of customer trust, regulatory penalties, operational disruption and financial damage.

Mr Peerapong said AI is "supercharging" cybercrime, making attacks quicker, deadlier and pricier by automating and optimising attacker success rates.

He said Fortinet is helping organisations across Thailand stay ahead with its unified, platform-based approach that brings together visibility, automation and resilience.