Cloud 11 to Anchor Bangkok’s Creative Future 

With a project value of 43 billion baht, Cloud 11 is transforming South Sukhumvit into Asia’s new creative destination, empowering Thai talent to thrive globally.

Thailand’s creative economy is entering a transformative era, driven by rising demand for professional content and advanced production capabilities. Valued at over 120 billion baht and growing by 20–30% annually, the sector is converting Thailand’s soft power into economic strength, creating jobs and propelling Thai creators onto the global stage.

In 2023, Thailand's creative economy generated 1.44 trillion baht, representing 8.01% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

At the heart of this transformation is Cloud 11, MQDC’s flagship project, which has raised its with a total project value of 43 billion baht, aimed at realizing its vision of becoming Southeast Asia’s leading Creative and Innovation District.

Empowering creators at every stage from upstream to downstream

Cloud 11 is building Thailand’s most complete creative ecosystem, supporting everyone from solo YouTubers to multinational brands to ideate, collaborate, and produce world-class content seamlessly.

Upstream – Create: Cloud 11 features the Academy and education zone, dedicated to nurturing top talent. Partnering with institutions like 1500 Sound Academy, co-founded by Grammy-winning artist James Fauntleroy, it will launch Thailand’s first artist development school of its kind.

Midstream – Collaborate: Cloud 11 will serve as a Content Production Hub, integrating A+ office towers at Creator Village with state-of-the-art Creator Studios and Advanced Production Studios to support photography, videography, sound design, podcasting, and virtual content creation as well as various rehearsal spaces. Its co-working and production facilities are designed for agile, plug-and-play creative work, supported by high-speed digital infrastructure.

Downstream – Commercialise: Cloud 11 creates commercial opportunities with Cloud 11 Hall, a 3,000-capacity concert and performance venue, and Theatre for emerging and established artists. The retail zone, Passion Playground, will enable creators to monetise their work through concept stores, while Cloud 11 Park, Bangkok’s largest rooftop park at 17,000 sq m, will host exhibitions, festivals, and community gatherings year-round.

“Today, creative storytelling is no longer optional. It’s a core to any business strategy, not just for entertainment companies” said Paul Sirisant, Chief Executive Officer of Cloud 11. “Cloud 11 embodies ‘Creator Commerce’, a fusion of creative space and commercial platform that transforms imagination into reality in today’s transmedia world.”

Infrastructure transforming South Sukhumvit

Spanning 27 rai along Sukhumvit Road near BTS Udomsuk and Punnawithi stations, Cloud 11 is a collaborative design by Thai architecture firm A49 and global design studio Snøhetta, who serves as the design consultant. The project is being built by Thai Obayashi, applying advanced Japanese structural systems to ensure resilience against earthquakes and other urban challenges.

“South Sukhumvit has transformed over the past decade. Thai creatives are gaining global recognition, yet the industry remains fragmented. Cloud 11 will bring talented people together in one place to drive collaboration,” said Onza Janyaprasert, Chief Executive Officer, Project Development of Cloud 11. “Our creator-centric approach ensures we provide environments that inspire, infrastructure that enhances productivity, and spaces that foster connection and co-creation.”

Chakrit Pichyangkul, Executive Director of the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), added, “The creative economy is no longer niche. It’s an engine of national growth, creating influence, identity, and billions in impact. Content creators are Thailand’s cultural diplomats, and Cloud 11 is their global stage.”

Eight strategic zones shaping the ecosystem Cloud 11 comprises eight integrated zones: Creator Village – Four Grade A+ office towers with 70,000 sq m for creative companies, including major tenants SM Entertainment and CJ ENM. Floor plates align with the ‘horizontal campus’ concept to maximise collaboration. Creator Studio – 5,000 sq m of fully equipped studios for photography, video production, dance, music, and podcasts, designed by US-based RIOS, creators of the Spotify Content Campus and Sony Music HQ. The facility also include Thailand’s first ultra-modern production studio with Gen-2B LED screens, supporting virtual production, motion capture, volumetric capture, and more. Retail Zone – 40,000 sq m featuring curated global brands and theCOMMONS Cloud 11, a 5,420 sq m “backyard” community space. Performance Hall – Concert and performance venues designed for both large-scale and intimate events. Academy Zone – Home to skill development institutes like 1500 Sound Academy and New York Film Academy. YOTEL Bangkok Sukhumvit – A 250-room smart hotel targeting creators and young travellers, opening February 2026. Sangsan Bangkok – A 252-room Tribute Portfolio hotel by Marriott International, opening 2027. Cloud 11 Park – A 17,000 sq m rooftop park, the largest in Bangkok, to host exhibitions, creative festivals, and community events. “Cloud 11 is more than a platform. It’s a cultural moment. It expands the boundaries of possibility, offering a fresh experience unlike anything else, even in the U.S.,” said James Fauntleroy, Grammy-winning artist and co-founder of 1500 Sound Academy. A creative district for the future “Cloud 11 is not just an office complex; it’s a factory of creativity,” Paul added. “We offer tenants production studios, post-production facilities, theatres, and skill development programmes to help creators thrive.” Currently, Cloud 11 is partnering with over 30 global and local organisations, including SM True, CJ ENM, 88rising, New York Film Academy, and 1500 Sound Academy, to empower Thailand’s creative industry and amplify its global presence. “The world today craves culture and tradition, not just sustenance. Technology, talent, and creativity—abundant in Thailand and Southeast Asia—are the key ingredients,” stated Michael Young, President & CEO of New York Film Academy. Meanwhile, Thai actress Ploi Horwang commented, “Creators thrive where there are cutting-edge facilities and communities that share the same passion. That’s what pushes us to make something bold and fun. I hope they dare more, embrace life fully, and welcome the future.”