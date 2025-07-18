CK Power earns regional recognition from FinanceAsia

Thanawat Trivisvavet, managing director of CKPower

CK Power Plc, a leading renewable energy producer in Southeast Asia, has been awarded the Bronze Award for Best Managed Company in the Asia’s Best Companies Poll 2025 by FinanceAsia, a financial publication based in Hong Kong.

The recognition underscores CKPower’s effective corporate management, strong investor confidence, and commitment to sustainable growth across the region. The annual poll evaluates Asia’s top-performing companies based on input from fund managers, analysts, investors, and financial experts. Key criteria include corporate strategy, transparency in investor relations, consistent growth, and resilience in a dynamic economic environment.

Thanawat Trivisvavet, managing director of CKPower, said the award reflects the company’s commitment to good governance, transparency, and long-term sustainability.

“This accolade reinforces our ability to maintain stability amid global uncertainties and energy transition challenges,” he said. “Our success is driven by the C-K-P strategy: Clean Electricity, Kind Neighbour, and Partnership for Life.”

Under this strategy, CKPower aims to achieve 100% renewable energy consumption within its operations by 2043, with more than 95% of its installed capacity to be from renewables. The company has committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It also prioritises community engagement, human rights, and ethical business conduct, while fostering inclusive and sustainable development.

Looking ahead, CKPower plans to scale up its renewable energy portfolio, focusing on both hydropower and solar. This includes expanding solar capacity through private power purchase agreements and government auctions, with support from the sale of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).