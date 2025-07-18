Thai regulator approves low-cost mobile packages

Monthly fee below B240 part of a series of changes NBTC hopes will create more competition

Skytrain passengers in Bangkok check their mobile phones on their daily commute. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Thailand’s telecom regulator has approved a proposal that would allow operators to offer new mobile phone call packages priced below 240 baht per month.

The average lowest price in the local market now is around 240 baht a month, according to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

It proposed that a package costing less than than 240 baht should include only voice and internet services. It would not include the SMS and MMS services.

The proposal is part of a broader series of revisions that the regulator is preparing to make in the local mobile tariff structure, which has been in place since 2020, when Thailand had three mobile operators. Today it has only two, along with state-owned National Telecom which is a marginal player.

The revisions are expected to promote competition among operators and benefit mobile phone service consumers, said Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general of the NBTC.

The new rules would also reflect the changing market landscape and prevailing operating costs of operators, he added.