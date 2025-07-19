From broad rally to selective rotation

Thai equities rebounded strongly this week, with the SET Index climbing to a two-month high by midweek, erasing the losses from a recent sell-off that was driven by political uncertainty.

This week's rally was driven by optimism over US–Thailand trade talks, which gained traction at midweek, and by strong performances from key large-cap stocks. DELTA led the charge, with AOT and GULF adding fuel to the rebound, helping the index reclaim the key 1,200-point level.

Momentum has shifted from fear to risk-on, with rising trading turnover and a return of fund flows into key index movers.

After breaking past the 1,200 mark, the Thai market now enters rotation mode. While the overall tone remains constructive, the rally is likely to become more selective and less aggressive.

In the coming week, we expect the SET Index to trend within the 1,200 to 1,240 range, with flows shifting from broad-based large-cap buying into stock-picking driven by second-quarter earnings themes. Expect a surge in mid-cap stocks, especially for companies from which earnings surprises are anticipated.

Momentum may also be supported by stronger turnover, with daily volumes potentially holding above 40 billion baht -- a key threshold that typically attracts short-term traders and momentum seekers.

Shares in the refining and petrochemical sector still offer a three-pronged edge: cheap valuation, high dividend yields and a stabilising earnings outlook. These remain our preferred accumulation picks in this phase. Other positive market catalysts include:

Earnings season optimism, especially for lagging large-cap shares with signs of recovery -- many Thai stocks are now trading below their fundamental value.

Ongoing US–Asia trade negotiations, with tariff comparisons likely to shift focus to relative competitiveness across countries and industries.

Domestic political calm, at least in the short term. No new disruptive headlines are expected before key court rulings later in August.

Eased concerns about high-frequency trading following tighter regulatory measures that are seen as fairer to general investors.

Among the risks to monitor are:

Geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East and renewed US support for Ukraine, though limited by conditions.

Negative earnings surprises, especially in market-heavy sectors like electronics or commerce, could dent overall sentiment.

A global economic slowdown may surface in the third or fourth quarter, as the inventory build-up from earlier in the trade war fades, and higher US tariffs begin to bite.

Sticky US inflation could reduce expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, prompting capital rotation into bonds and profit-taking in global equities.