TAT seeks B2.8tn income next year

Tourists visit the Grand Palace in Bangkok last month. The TAT aims to boost the country's revenue from tourism to rank among the top 10 countries worldwide. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is targeting 2.8 trillion baht revenue next year and aims to be among the top 10 countries worldwide when it comes to generating the largest amount of tourism revenue.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said the TAT reported its target for 2026 to the ministry, which saw the overall revenue target rise by 5% to 2.8 trillion baht, noting that this would be implemented under a principal idea of promoting "value over volume".

Under this target, foreign arrivals would record a revenue increase of 8% to 1.63 trillion baht, while domestic revenue would increase by 3% to 1.17 trillion baht from 214 million domestic trips, a 5% increase year-on-year.

However, Mr Sorawong said even though the TAT has set the direction for next year with a specific goal, the government would enhance the growth to as great a degree as it can to enable the result to exceed the target.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency aims to change the perspective of Thai tourism to "The New Thailand", prioritising value over volume.

It would focus on four aspects: adjusting the structure of the tourism industry to quality tourism, distributing opportunities to local areas, creating new attractions by designing experiences that meet the needs of specific tourist groups, and joining hands with all sectors to head towards sustainability.

She said it would achieve a greater balance, with 58% revenue from the international market and 42% from the domestic market.

In the short term, it would continue implementing market recovery measures, while boosting new emerging foreign markets to help sustain the industry over the long run.

As of July 16, the short-haul markets tallied 12.1 million, a 13.1% decrease year-on-year. It accounted for only 42.8% of the target this year, according to the TAT.

Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, deputy governor of international marketing for Asia and South Pacific at the TAT, said short-haul markets still have to face the perception of an unsafe image for Thailand, a sluggish Chinese economy and a flight capacity recovery of only 78% compared to 2019.

For the long-haul markets, Thailand welcomed over 5.8 million, increasing 14% year-on-year, as of July 13.

Chiravadee Khunsub, the TAT's deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, said the long-haul market is expecting strong forward bookings for the remainder of the year, plus new direct and chartered flights.

However, challenges remain with geopolitical tensions, economic pressures as well as rivalry from rising competitors within Asia.

In the first five months of 2025, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Japan and China experienced a 21%, 15%, 24% and 30% increase in visitors year-on-year, respectively.