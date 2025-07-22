Name of new BoT chief to be presented to cabinet on Tuesday

The Bank of Thailand's headquarters on Samsen Road in Bangkok.

The nomination for the next governor of the Bank of Thailand is set to be submitted for cabinet approval on Tuesday, with Vitai Ratanakorn, president of the Government Savings Bank, highly likely to be the name put forward by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira.

A Finance Ministry source who requested anonymity said Mr Pichai's decision to nominate Mr Vitai stemmed from his desire to bring change to the institution.

Mr Vitai's monetary policy approach is said to align closely with the government's direction, which seeks to enhance the role of monetary policy in supporting the economy during this period.

The selection committee for the new governor of the central bank, chaired by Satit Limpongpan, the former permanent finance secretary, last month resolved to propose two candidates from the six who possessed the qualifications required. The two shortlisted candidates are Mr Vitai and Roong Mallikamas, deputy governor for financial institutions stability at the central bank.

According to the central bank's regulations, a new governor must be appointed at least 90 days before the current governor's term ends.

Mr Vitai, who was the last person to apply for the position, is reportedly being backed by former premier Srettha Thavisin and Mr Pichai, both of whom want to bring about a change in the central bank's strategic direction.

Mr Vitai recently stated in an interview that monetary policy must play a greater role in supporting the economy at this time, especially by implementing more aggressive policy interest rate cuts to help sustain the economy. He also emphasised the importance of ensuring that the central bank's policy rate cuts are effectively transmitted to commercial banks, meaning that commercial banks should follow with rate cuts after the central bank reduces its policy rate.

Mr Pichai on Monday confirmed that he would propose the name of the candidate selected for the position of central bank governor for approval at today's cabinet meeting.

The Finance Ministry submitted the proposed name to the cabinet last week, but the cabinet secretariat did not include it in the meeting agenda, attributing this to the late submission of the proposal.