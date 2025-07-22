Talks held with food service provider

Mr Jatuporn (third from right) presents a souvenir to Mrs Kim (centre) after their meeting held on Sunday in New York.

The commerce minister has held discussions with a leading American food service provider on the subject of enhancing Thai exports to the US.

A delegation from the Ministry of Commerce, led by Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat, held discussions with Nipa Kim, senior global sourcing manager of Clark Associates Inc on Sunday in New York.

Mr Jatuporn said the discussions aimed to explore ways to boost Thai exports to the US. Clark Associates provides the food service industry with equipment, supplies and distribution.

The discussions covered four key areas.

Mr Jatuporn highlighted Thailand's potential as a production hub and emphasised the ability of Thai producers to deliver industrial products that meet international standards, particularly in sectors such as kitchen equipment, electrical appliances, and furniture.

Mr Jatuporn invited the company's high-ranking executives to pay an official visit to Thailand to visit factories and to participate in business matching activities.

The two parties also shared information to help Thai producers develop products to meet the demands of the US market.

They held discussions on reducing trade and logistics barriers, including tariff barriers, product standards and customs procedures.

Last year, Clark Associates imported Thai products valued at US$628 million and plans to increase its imports from Thailand to $1.1 billion in the future.

Major imported products from Thailand include commercial freezers, refrigerators, ovens, microwave ovens, food shelving, medical gloves, food containers, glasses, wine glasses, outdoor tables and furniture.

The company reports sales of over $3.2 billion annually and distributes nearly 500,000 stock keeping units of products.

Its major customers include Disney, Marriott Hotel, Starbucks, Subway and Chick-fil-A.