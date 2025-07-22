SCBX to put Thai research on global stage

SCBX Group says it is firmly committed to advancing Thai research on to the world stage by continuing to publish "A-Star" (A*) research at top-tier conferences as ranked by the Computing Research and Education Association of Australasia (CORE).

This goal is a key mechanism for boosting Thai researchers' capabilities and broadening their international influence.

A-Star research refers to international conferences ranked by CORE, which classifies conferences within four tiers -- A*, A, B and C.

Recently, the Typhoon research team of SCB 10X, the disruptive technology investment arm within SCBX Group, achieved a major milestone with the acceptance of five co-authored artificial-intelligence papers by the Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL) 2025, one of the world's most prestigious conferences in natural-language processing and computational linguistics.

The success stems from collaboration with four leading institutions: VISTEC, Stanford University, the University of Cambridge, and the SEACrowd research community. It comprises three papers in the main conference, one in the findings, and one in the conference's Large Language Model (LLM) Security Workshop.

Kaweewut Temphuwapat, chief executive of SCB 10X, said the company was "deeply honoured" that all five of Typhoon's co-authored papers were accepted by ACL 2025, with a rigorous peer-review process and high international recognition.

The three papers in the category of main conference are "Skill Aggregation: Reference-free LLM-Dependent Aggregation" (authored in collaboration with the University of Cambridge and Stanford University), "Mind the Gap! Static and Interactive Evaluations of Large Audio Models" (in collaboration with Stanford University), and "Crowdsource, Crawl, or Generate? Creating SEA-VL, a Multicultural Vision-Language Dataset for Southeast Asia" (in collaboration with SEACrowd).

The paper in the findings category is "Towards Better Understanding of Program-of-Thought Reasoning in Cross-Lingual and Multilingual Environments" (in collaboration with VISTEC).

The paper in the LLM Security Workshop category is "Shortcut Learning in Safety: The Impact of Keyword Bias in Safeguards" (in collaboration with VISTEC).

Mr Kaweewut said that SCB 10X is one of Thailand's leading organisations pursuing A*-quality research, with 11 AI papers accepted and published at top-tier international conferences such as ACL, the Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing Conference, the International Conference on Learning Representations, and Interspeech.

Research insights from these papers were the foundation for SCB 10X's Typhoon T1, Typhoon2 R1, and Typhoon2 Audio AI models.

"In addition, SCB 10X has published several technical reports on the approaches behind our models on OpenTyphoon.ai, enabling researchers worldwide to access and build upon this knowledge freely."

Although each paper has a specific focus, they all share a common goal: developing AI that is context-aware, inclusive and pragmatic, Mr Kaweewut said.

"We thank our collaborators, co-authors, and reviewers for making this possible," he added.

Although Thailand does not yet have an official national ranking for A* conference participation, signs of growth are emerging, with organisations such as SCBX Group, VISTEC, and Chulalongkorn University actively laying the groundwork for Thai researchers to gain global visibility and enhance the nation's reputation through world-class research.

"Our ACL 2025 success showcases Thailand's research potential on the global stage and is an important step toward positioning the country as Southeast Asia's AI research hub," Mr Kaweewut said.