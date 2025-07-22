BBL posts 9.5% uptick in net profit to B24.4bn for first half

Bangkok Bank (BBL), the country's largest lender by total assets, posted a 9.5% year-on-year increase in net profit for the first half of 2025, supported by robust growth in non-interest income and effective cost management.

The bank and its subsidiaries reported a net profit of 24.4 billion baht, according to its statement to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

The improved performance reflects the bank's effective asset management amid ongoing economic challenges, with non-interest income emerging as the primary driver. For the first half, BBL recorded non-interest income of 26.4 billion baht, marking a sharp 41.9% year-on-year increase.

According to the bank's statement, the surge in non-interest income was mainly due to gains on financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss and from investments.

Meanwhile, net fees and service income declined mainly from transaction service fees, offsetting higher fees from global market services.

Net interest income for the period totalled 63.6 billion baht, a 4.4% decrease year-on-year, with a net interest margin of 2.85%, in line with interest rate trends.

Additionally, the bank said that it has continuously improved its operational efficiency, while placing an emphasis on cost management. As a result, the cost-to-income ratio stood at 45.3%, as of June.

Expected credit losses amounted to 19.8 billion baht in the first half of 2025, remaining at a similar level compared to the corresponding period last year.

"The bank continues to operate with a prudent management approach and maintains strong financial, liquidity and capital positions to support sustainable growth," the statement noted.

At the end of June 2025, the bank's total loans amounted to 2.71 trillion baht, an increase of 0.7% from the end of last year, mainly driven by loans to large corporate customers.

The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio remained manageable at 3.2%. Under the bank's continuous prudent management approach, the ratio of the allowance for expected credit losses to NPL remained strong at 283%.

Separately, TMBThanachart Bank (ttb) and its subsidiaries reported a net profit of 10.1 billion baht for the first half of the year, a year-on-year decrease of 6.19%.

The decline was attributed to a drop in net interest income, which fell by 9.2% to 25.9 billion baht, in line with the downward trend in interest rates.

The bank's net interest margin stood at 3.13% in the first half of this year, down from 3.27% in the corresponding period last year, ttb said in a statement to the SET.

Non-interest income reached 6.97 billion baht in the first half of this year, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.9%.