Cabinet approves Vitai as next Bank of Thailand chief

Vitai Ratanakorn, 54, the president and CEO of the Government Savings Bank. (Photo: Government Savings Bank)

Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for Vitai Ratanakorn to be the next governor of the Bank of Thailand, a government official said.

The appointment of Mr Vitai, 54, would be subject to royal approval before he starts a five-year term on Oct 1. The cabinet approval was announced by government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap.

Mr Vitai will succeed Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, who could not seek a second term as he has reached retirement age.

The new governor faces a tough task of supporting a struggling economy facing tepid consumption, high household debt and steep US tariffs, with limited monetary policy room.

Mr Vitai was picked over central bank veteran and deputy governor Roong Mallikamas.

Some analysts expect Mr Vitai's appointment to improve working between the central bank and the Pheu Thai Party-led government, which has previously clashed with Mr Sethaput over interest rates and monetary policy settings.

Mr Vitai is seen as a proxy candidate of the Finance Ministry. During his tenure as the head of the state-owned Government Savings Bank (GSB), he led government efforts to provide financial relief to small businesses and households who borrowed heavily during the coronavirus (Covid) pandemic.

His election signals the government’s support for a candidate who has advocated for more aggressive easing to shore up a faltering economy and ease the burden on borrowers saddled with record debt.

He has also called for closer coordination between fiscal and monetary policymakers, which could mean a break from the stance of incumbent governor Sethaput, who has resisted calls for rate cuts and a higher inflation target.

The government earlier attempted to install its own nominee as BoT chair, but it was opposed by former Thai central bank chiefs and economists.

Mr Vitai faced similar criticism, with an ex-BoT governor saying he would not be able to make independent decisions because of his ties to the government. A group of academics also posted an open letter on Monday, saying the one with central banking experience should be the most appropriate for the job.

Mr Vitai defended himself in a Facebook post on July 8, saying: “My experience and strong self-identify offer the confidence that I can make decisions independently, based on principles. Seeking the best interest of the country is important, without being influenced by any group.”

Despite a cumulative 75-basis point reduction in borrowing costs since October, growth remains subdued, further threatened by punitive US tariff on Thai exports and a slowdown in foreign tourist arrivals — both critical drivers of the economy.

The policy rate should be significantly lowered for a sustained period to revive the stagnant economy, Mr Vitai told local media last month after applying for the governor’s role. More importantly, though, commercial banks must also pass on the reduction to customers.

“This is a deep and prolonged downturn, and while interest rate cuts are necessary, they are not enough. Additional supportive measures are required,” the Bangkok Post reported, citing Vitai on June 23.

Although interest rates are decided by majority vote, Mr Vitai, as the head of the policy panel, is expected to have influence over its direction. He will chair the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for the first time on Oct 8. The next scheduled meeting of the committee is on Aug 13.

The central bank last month left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75%, citing the need to preserve limited policy space to respond to future shocks.

“The job at hand for the incoming governor will be to ensure that market participants perceive his policies as independent and based on economic fundamentals,” said Lavanya Venkateswaran, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore. “Notwithstanding, we expect the BoT to remain dovish in its bias and have another 50 basis points in rate cuts for the remainder of this year.”

Mr Vitai positioned himself as a “change leader” who could turn around organisations.

“I like challenges and I like a tough job,” the incoming governor said.

Who is the next BoT chief

Here are some facts and background on Mr Vitai: