Bluebik Group shifts to SET main board

Tech consulting firm looking to broaden investor base as it explores new growth avenues

Pochara Arayakarnkul, chief executive of Bluebik Group, says he expects the revenue contribution of overseas operations, now just 10%, to surpass the local contribution within five years.

Bluebik Group Plc (BBIK), a tech consulting firm, began trading on Tuesday on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), after being moved from the Market for Alternative Investment, as it seeks to attract a broader range of investors and enhance liquidity.

The move aims to support the company as it pursues sustainable growth through mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and participation in bidding for government projects, said chief executive Pochara Arayakarnkul.

“We meet the criteria for listing on the SET. This provides us access to a broader spectrum of institutional investors, particularly foreign institutions, paving the way for long-term growth and more efficient fundraising,” he said.

Bluebik also aims to tap potential business opportunities stemming from investments by three virtual bank licence holders, who are expected to spend about 3 billion baht combined in their operating systems.

The virtual bank operators are also expected to drive conventional banks to compete with them by launching innovative services, he added.

Bluebik, which has daily trading turnover averaging around 20 million baht, hopes to raise that figure to 50–60 million baht, depending on market conditions, said Mr Pochara.

BBIK shares closed on Tuesday at 19.50 baht, down 0.80 baht (3.9%) in turnover worth 31.59 million baht.

Mr Pochara noted that the current business environment is challenging, as many enterprises have postponed technology investments since last year due to concerns over market volatility.

A more diverse range of service offerings is expected to bring in new business, he said.

Geopolitical conflicts and tariff uncertainty are accelerating a strategic shift among businesses towards cost reduction and the adoption of sovereign artificial intelligence (AI). Bluebik has focused on optimising its cost structure and embracing AI to enhance automation and productivity. This has improved employee productivity optimisation from 50% to 60%.

The company’s main costs come from human resources. By improving operational efficiency, it can increase profit margins, Mr Pochara said.

“Our goal is to raise our net margin from the current 20% to 25% in the near future,” he said.

Bluebik expects to take advantage of existing joint ventures to enter high-potential markets, focusing on process, technology and people transformation. This includes opportunities in the 10-billion-baht skills training market.

As well, it has two subsidiaries — Innoviz Solutions Co and Bluebik Vulcan — with potential to launch IPOs.

Bluebik is also looking to reset its cost structure through a smarter partnership model, especially in overseas operations with offices in Vietnam, India, the UK and the US.

“Overseas revenue contribution is still low at 10% of total revenue but over the next five years, this will surpass the domestic revenue proportion,” said Mr Pochara.

In addition, Bluebik will participate in the Thai government’s Cloud First policy that will drive government digital transformation. The company has a proven record in government projects, such as the development of the digital wallet.

“We aim to boost the revenue contribution from the government sector from less than 10% at present to 15-20% of total revenue in the future,” he said.

Mr Pochara said Bluebik aims to join the SET100 Index within three years by doubling its profit margin.

“Currently, our market valuation stands at 4 billion baht, which we believe is undervalued due to market conditions — despite consistently achieving record-high margins each year. Once our valuation peaked at 14 billion baht,” he said.

“We hope to achieve a valuation of between 20 and 25 billion baht once we enter the SET100.”

The company’s revenue is projected to grow by 20-30% this year, lower than that recorded last year, but the company is expected to be able to continue to post high profits, he added.

In the first quarter of 2025, BBIK reported a net profit of 72.48 million baht, compared with 69 million in the same period a year earlier.