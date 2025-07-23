THAI expects relisting, to resume trading in August

Thai Airways International (THAI) expects to resume trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) early next month, while reaffirming its commitment to the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) investment at U-Tapao Airport.

CEO Chai Eamsiri said Monday the company is awaiting confirmation of the official relisting date this week.

Although global markets have been affected by recent US tariff policies, THAI only anticipates a limited indirect impact.

The company views its return to the SET as an attractive opportunity for investors, particularly with the high tourism season approaching. THAI remains confident in its financial stability following a successful rehabilitation, Mr Chai said.

On June 16, the Central Bankruptcy Court officially lifted the airline's rehabilitation status after it met all conditions outlined in its restructuring plan.

These included a capital increase to support equity restructuring; full compliance with debt repayment terms; achieving earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 40.3 billion baht -- well above the 20-billion-baht benchmark -- and returning to positive shareholder equity; and the appointment of a new board of directors.

Despite the second quarter typically being a low season, Mr Chai said, THAI reported a solid performance.

Passenger traffic from China has remained steady, mostly comprising independent travellers and transit passengers. The airline, meanwhile, has seen increased passenger numbers from Europe during this period.

Regarding the MRO project at U-Tapao, Mr Chai addressed the recent cabinet resolution that revoked THAI's access to land in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), following its transition from a state enterprise.

He said the company expects the EEC Office to either reopen the project for bidding under a public-private partnership model or offer the site under a lease agreement.

THAI reaffirmed its commitment to the project, highlighting its potential to stimulate investment and economic growth.

The company, in partnership with Bangkok Airways, is advancing the 10-billion-baht development.