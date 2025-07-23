Central bank's direction in the spotlight

Despite high hopes for greater flexibility and more cooperation between the Bank of Thailand and the government, economists remain concerned about the bank's independence and creditibilty.

HIGH HOPES

Following the cabinet's approval on Tuesday of Vitai Ratanakorn, president of the Government Savings Bank (GSB), as the next central bank governor, Chartsiri Sophonpanich, president of Bangkok Bank, said the new governor is expected to provide stronger support for the grassroots economy, particularly in addressing household debt -- an area in which he has demonstrated expertise.

With his experience at the GSB, he is expected to play a key role in alleviating the household debt burden, said Mr Chartsiri.

Kiatanantha Lounkaew, a professor at Thammasat University's faculty of economics, said from the perspective of the need for the central bank to work more closely with the government, not only to maintain economic stability but also to incorporate broader perspectives, Mr Vitai appears to be a suitable choice, given his background in social finance through his work at the GSB and his substantial experience in financial and capital markets.

Mr Vitai may bring a social dimension to his outlook, which may lead to a shift in the central bank's role compared to the past, he noted.

As for concerns regarding the central bank's independence, Mr Kiatanantha believes the professionals within the institution are competent enough to maintain its autonomy, so there is little cause for worry in that regard.

"Mr Vitai enters the role with a clear understanding of the Bank of Thailand's situation, and by tradition in the financial sector, the central bank's neutrality is a very significant matter. I believe he will assume the position with this mindset," he added.

Additionally, once Mr Vitai is perceived as a government appointee, and if his work appears overly aligned with government interests without sufficient academic or technical grounding, there are concerns that he may not gain full acceptance either within or outside the central bank, said Mr Kiatanantha.

Meanwhile, Aat Pisanwanich, an independent economist, noted this may be the first time a politically affiliated individual has been appointed as the governor of the central bank.

Previously, the government had conflicts with the outgoing central bank governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, particularly regarding the digital wallet cash handout policy and the reduction of the policy interest rate. The central bank has traditionally maintained a high degree of independence, which is appropriate, as it must consider all dimensions of the national economy, not just political agendas.

"It is believed that from now on the Bank of Thailand's policies may increasingly respond to political interests," he said.

DIVERGENCE MUST BE JUSTIFIED

Nonarit Bisonyabut, a research fellow at the Thailand Development Research Institute, said the new governor may adopt policies that diverge from the central bank's traditional approach, which has typically emphasised strict discipline and the preservation of policy space to cushion against future risks.

Therefore, any adjustments to policies -- whether related to interest rates or the exchange rate -- would require clear evidence that such moves are economically necessary, he said.

"Mr Vitai comes from a different school of thought. Some may say his nomination is derived from political demands, while others believe it stems from analysis that gives more weight to the voices of the business sector. As such, there is a possibility that policy under his leadership may lean towards lower interest rates than usual and place more attention on exchange rate management," said Mr Nonarit.

According to Mr Nonarit, Mr Vitai appears to place importance on monetary policies that deviate from traditional approaches, or what could be called "new policies". For example, he may focus more on addressing household debt and introducing more new financial tools.

Nonetheless, Mr Nonarit emphasised that even with a shift towards new policies, it is essential to maintain a balance to avoid falling into the trap of financial populism -- such as excessive interest rate cuts, over-intervention in the currency market or the pursuit of too many innovations without regard for systemic risks. The Bank of Thailand as an institution -- not just the governor -- must act as a mechanism for appropriate oversight and checks and balances, he said.

BALANCED APPROACH

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, believes Mr Vitai is well-suited to tackle the current economic challenges, which include a significant domestic economic slowdown and disruptions in exports due to US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

"I hope the new governor manages the baht's value to align closely with our trade competitors as this will help mitigate the effects from potential increases in US tariffs," he said.

Mr Poj added that the baht has appreciated significantly for months, reducing the competitiveness of exporters in the global market.

Moreover, he expected the new chief of the central bank to implement interest rate cuts to reduce financial burdens on businesses.

"I want him to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance to inject liquidity into the economy through various measures," he said.

Likewise, Therdsak Thaveeteeratham, executive vice-president of Asia Plus Securities, expects the new central bank governor to accelerate the timeline for interest rate cuts, with the first reduction potentially taking place as early as September.

Mr Therdsak also expressed confidence that the new governor will uphold the central bank's credibility, political neutrality and institutional independence despite the change in leadership.

The expected rate cuts are part of a broader monetary policy response to external pressures, including potential US tariff hikes, and are anticipated to be aligned with policy trends in other regional economies, he said.