AIS partners with top business news networks

The company has announced new partnerships with world-renowned business news networks, including Bloomberg Television, Fox Business and Fox News Channel, aligning with its strategic move to cater to Thai audiences seeking timely and comprehensive access to economic, financial, capital market, investment and international political news, as well as in-depth expert analysis from across the globe.

Customers who subscribe to the Play Family package on AIS PLAY -- starting from 119 baht a month -- can enjoy this content across all devices: smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and the AIS Playbox set-top box.

Bloomberg Television provides global business, finance and market news, with expert hosts covering various regions including Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The channel offers neutral, in-depth reporting and accurate real-time updates from around the world.

Fox News Channel delivers comprehensive news coverage, analysis, and opinion with a diversity of opinions.

As the top-rated television news network in the US for over 20 consecutive years, Fox News offers new perspectives to Thai viewers.

Fox Business is a dedicated financial news channel providing real-time market updates across multiple platforms, with a strong focus on Wall Street and other major markets.

Based in New York -- the business capital of the world -- Fox Business delivers insights that directly impact viewers' financial lives.

AIS Play also features an array of leading international news channels such as CNN, BBC News, NHK World, France 24, DW, Al Jazeera and Euronews, making it the platform with the largest collection of premium news channels in Thailand.