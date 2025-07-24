Exporters urged to utilise B2B platforms

Listen to this article

Containers are transported at the Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri province in April 2024. File photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut

Thai exporters should enter online business-to-business (B2B) platforms to capitalise on the dynamics of global buyers seeking new sources of suppliers amid global trade uncertainty.

Among the top markets that are interested in Thai products are the US, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

Global B2B e-commerce has continued to post double-digit growth for five consecutive years, with projections suggesting the value will reach US$3.6 trillion by 2026.

"Global trade uncertainties are reshaping sourcing strategies, creating opportunities for suppliers," said Owen Zhou, senior channel operations for Thailand and the Philippines at Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group -- ICBU-APAC South.

He was speaking on Wednesday at Regional Trade Exponential Fest 2025, a seminar organised by the International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD).

He added that before 2017, Alibaba.com only had Chinese suppliers operating export businesses on its platform.

After 2017, it opened for suppliers around the world to join it to carry out export business. Now it is one of the largest B2B e-commerce platforms.

The top buyers are the US, Canada, Japan, Asean, Europe, China and the Middle East. The US market remains one of its largest and most important buyer markets. However, economic conditions vary across regions, and the US economy is currently at a different stage compared to others.

"Right now, we see significant opportunities emerging in the Middle East and Europe, where shifting dynamics may allow these regions to capture a larger share of global demand, potentially overtaking traditional US-based buyers," Mr Zhou told the Bangkok Post.

"We're also seeing growing international demand for high-quality products that are manufactured using fair and transparent processes. This presents a strong opportunity for Thai manufacturers to expand their exports globally."

He also sees a diverse and evolving buyer landscape within Alibaba.com. There are new buyers such as social media-based sellers like those found on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, who engage in small quantity, high frequency purchases for testing and referral sales.

Despite having fewer than 1,000 customers in Thailand since starting operations in 2017, Mr Zhou sees great potential for Thai industries beyond the currently dominant food, beverage, agriculture, beauty and healthcare sectors to join Alibaba.com and expand their export businesses.

"We aim to have 2,000 suppliers in Thailand this year," said Mr Zhou.

According to its platform, the leading importers of Thai products are the US, valued at $5.82 billion, followed by Hong Kong ($5.24 billion), Japan ($5 billion), China ($4.6 billion) and South Korea ($1.85 billion).

He said that Alibaba.com provides a suite of advanced tools to facilitate online trade.

Sellers can post product videos, factory videos and conduct livestreams to build trust and provide detailed product views.

To overcome language barriers in cross-border trade, its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered translation function automatically translates conversations between local languages and the recipient's language, making international business convenient.

Alibaba.com's AI capabilities can generate keywords, optimise titles, create product descriptions, generate product images and even automatically generate product videos from input images, names and scenarios.

"Now it's 2025, there's no problem with languages. We have AI and we have our translate function."

The platform leverages over 25 years of data accumulation and analysis in the foreign trade sector, boasting more than 20 million active B2B buyers and over $400 billion in transaction records.

Suphakit Chareonkul, ITD's executive director, said today it is no longer sufficient to have only a successful product and determination. Businesses require vision, strategy, networks and continuous flexibility.

He noted that the World Bank predicts global economic growth will slow to 2.3% in 2025, a stern warning that countries like Thailand must accelerate their adaptation to trade restrictions and evolving global logistics.

"We also provide the 'ITD Expert Anywhere' application for entrepreneurs to access and consult with for international business through its experts."

Mr Suphakit added that regional markets are expanding, while digital technologies are carving out new paths.