Emissions data obligation on the horizon

Listen to this article

Companies listed on the SET50 Index will be subject to greenhouse gas reduction data disclosure from 2027 as the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is accelerating efforts to transform the Thai capital market's ecosystem towards a net zero and low-carbon economy.

The initiative, in collaboration with key capital market stakeholders, is in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Julawadee Worasakyothin, director of the sustainable development department at the Securities and Exchange Commission, said the regulator is holding public consultations on adopting IFRS-aligned climate disclosure standards.

The current proposal suggests mandatory adoption for SET50 firms in 2027, SET100 by 2030 and eventually for companies listed on the Market for Alternative Investment, she told the 2nd SET Sustainability Forum 2025.

SET senior executive vice-president Soraphol Tulayasathien said the bourse has developed a three-year roadmap to strengthen Thailand's capital market infrastructures, including the development of an ESG Data Platform and a national carbon market system.

These efforts aim to enhance the quality and accessibility of climate-related data from listed companies, in a move to improve investor confidence and encourage more capital allocation towards a greener economy.

Pailin Chuchottaworn, a former deputy transport minister and current board member of SCB X Plc, noted that emissions have surged exponentially over recent decades, with China currently leading global CO2 emissions, followed by the US and India. Thailand ranked 24th worldwide.

Achieving net zero will not be possible without grounded governance, where corporate boards take accountability and integrate climate agendas into core strategies.

Without robust oversight, climate pledge risk will become a mere public relations tool, and consequently increase the danger of greenwashing and erode trust in the Thai capital market, said Mr Pailin, also a former chief executive of SET-listed energy conglomerate PTT Plc.

Chananun Supadulya, director of the Bank of Thailand's Financial Institutions Strategy Department, said the central bank's role in the country's net-zero mission is financing transitioning programmes that support a low-carbon economy.

So far, eight banks have disbursed over 90 billion baht of climate loans, mostly to large corporates, with interest rates ranging from 0.5% to 1%.

Aryusri Kumbunlue, assistant secretary-general at the Office of Insurance Commission, stressed the need for insurance firms to strengthen capital reserves amid rising natural disaster claims.

Insurers are urged to integrate climate risks into underwriting and investment decisions. Notably, ESG-focused investments are gaining traction in the insurance investment portfolio in line with global trends, she noted.

The forum also featured insights from the London Stock Exchange Group on climate transition tracking and the science of evaluating climate data credibility, reaffirming Thailand's alignment with international best practices.

The SET's coordinated push for stronger ESG governance, transparent climate disclosures and credible transition planning positions the Thai capital market as a regional leader in sustainable finance, fostering resilience and attracting long-term investment amid global climate challenges.