Thai exports rise 15.5%, below forecast

Imports rose 13.1% in June, also lower than projection

The Bangkok port in Klong Toey district at night. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand's customs-cleared exports rose 15.5% in June from a year earlier, the Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, below analysts' expectations, with a strong baht eroding trade.

The reading for June compared with a forecast 18.7% year-on-year increase in a Reuters poll and followed a rise of 18.4% in May.

Imports rose 13.1% in June from a year earlier, also lower than the forecast rise of 17.75%.

That led to a trade surplus of US$1.06 billion in June, higher than the expected $0.6 billion.

In the first six months of 2025, exports, a key driver of the economy, rose 15.0% from a year earlier, while imports increased 11.6% year on year, the ministry said.

Exports are expected to slow down in the second half of the year, with tariffs imposed by the United States government a key factor, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, head of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, told a press conference.

The strength of the baht is affecting export competitiveness, especially rice shipments, he added.

Thailand faces a 36% tariff from Washington if a deal cannot be reached before Aug 1.

Last week, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said Thailand expects to receive US tariff rates by Aug 1 that are close to those imposed on other countries in the region.