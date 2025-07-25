Thai exports expand by 15.5% in June

Listen to this article

Trucks deliver containers to Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri. The TPSO anticipates that while exports may slow down in July, they are not expected to contract.

While exports surged by 15.5% year-over-year in June, with a significant increase in the US market, exports in the latter half of the year are expected to decelerate, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said exports were valued at US$28.6 billion in June, marking a 12th consecutive month of growth. Imports rose by 13.1% to $27.5 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.06 million.

The continued expansion was driven by the postponement of the US tariff measures, prompting importers in the US to accelerate orders from Thailand in anticipation of potential price risks.

Additionally, rising global digital demand fuelled export growth in electronics and related products.

Agricultural products also saw a strong performance, particularly fresh and frozen fruits, along with tapioca, palm oil, refined sugar, processed chicken, and pet food, all of which posted growth in June.

Exports to primary markets increased by 19.3%. The US market recorded growth of 41.9%, followed by China (23.1%), the EU (11.9%), and Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) at 9%.

Meanwhile, exports returned to growth in Asean at 6.5% and Japan at 3.2%.

For the first half of this year, exports rose by 15% to $166.8 billion, while imports increased by 11.6% to $166.9 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of $62.2 million.

However, challenges remain such as the unpredictable US reciprocal tariff policy and baht appreciation, which threaten exporters' competitiveness.

The TPSO anticipates that while exports may slow down in July, they are not expected to contract.

Mr Poonpong said exports are expected to decelerate in the next five months, covering the period of August to December.

Thailand needs to wait for the outcome of US tariff negotiations. If the US imposes tariffs of 18-20% on Thai goods, which aligns with rates faced by other countries in Asean, Thai exports will not face a significant impact.

However, a higher tariff rate could hinder Thai export competitiveness because countries in this region provide similar products.

Mr Poonpong said Thailand has submitted a new proposal to the US Trade Representative, offering broader market access. It is anticipated that Thailand will secure a favourable tariff rate and remain competitive with other exporters in the region.

He expressed confidence that exports will reach the growth target of 2-3% this year.