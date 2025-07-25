Flood-hit North calls for subsidies

Listen to this article

A soldier from the Royal Thai Army helps evacuate tourists and locals affected by flash floods in Nan province. (Photo: Nareerat Wiriyapong)

Tourism operators in the North have urged the government to allocate tourism stimulus measures for provinces facing the impact of floods, as provinces like Nan are encountering an even more severe situation which has left some guests stranded.

Chanchai Limsuwan, owner of Sangthong Resort and former president of the Tourism Council of Nan, said the impact is expected to result in a heavier cost burden for business operators than last year's floods.

He said the water level is higher and the floods are flowing at a higher speed, driven by the Wipha tropical storm. Some areas have even reported flood depths of more than 2 metres.

Attractions in Nan's Muang Nan district have been completely inundated, including notable temples such as Wat Phumin.

Over half of the hotels in the city district have been severely impacted compared to last year, when only a few faced consequences.

Since Nan is famous for nature tourism, and many attractions and hotels are located on the outskirts in districts such as Pua and Bo Kluea, many tourists had been stranded in their accommodation, unable to relocate to the city or the airport to catch their flights.

Tourists scheduled to visit the province have already delayed their trips until the situation eases.

Since this month is still part of the low season, hotels in Nan have gained an occupancy rate of around 30-40%.

At Mr Chanchai's resort, which is located in an outer district, 10 guests have not been able to leave the property due to the flood.

Mr Chanchai said he believed tourism should pick up again in the fourth quarter with an occupancy rate of over 80%.

He said many hotels might have to launch their own promotional packages in an effort to revive bookings, on top of the domestic co-payment scheme.

Meka Sirichairungruang, president of the Chiang Rai Tourism Association, said although the impact of the floods in Chiang Rai had not been as severe as Nan, an additional subsidy programme dedicated to provinces encountering floods remains crucial given the current situation.

He said the local authority has also been consistently inspecting and trying to solve the ongoing problem of toxic metal pollution in the Kok River, which should at least provide more confidence to operators and tourists.

Chai Arunanondchai, president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said the impact of the floods should only be short term.

However, the Cambodia-Thailand dispute is more worrying as it has started to hamper tourism near the border.

He urged the authorities and media to convince the public that other tourism cities are not being impacted by the clash and can be visited as normal.