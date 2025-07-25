Tourism seen taking a hit if border conflict persists

Tourism operators in the Northeast are worried that the Thailand-Cambodia border clashes might heavily impact the industry if it cannot be resolved within 3-7 days, as both local and foreign tourists would avoid travelling to nearby provinces.

Rungroj Santadvanit, president of the northeastern lower chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, said hotels in the lower northeastern area were closely monitoring the clashes around the border yesterday, and expected that local tourists might cancel their trips to nearby provinces.

He said around 90% of hotel guests in this region are local tourists. They would typically flock to recreational area such as Khao Yai during weekends, particularly this week, which has a three-day holiday.

As an incident yesterday caused fatalities among civilians, he said the business sector would like the government to solve this issue within 3-7 days to restore security for communities, or else more local tourists would shift to other destinations, along with foreign tourists who may avoid visiting this area if the news spread worldwide.

Before the incident, the average hotel occupancy of the lower northeastern area stood at only 40%, while the average room rate dropped by 5% compared to the corresponding period last year, due to weak governmental spending, such as on meetings and seminars.

Mr Rungroj said the business outlook for this low season was already at its worst as the domestic co-payment programme was not able to stimulate the local tourism market as much as expected.

At present, only 50% of hotels in this area have enrolled in the co-payment scheme, while the rest faced technical hurdles due to the incomplete system and decided to refrain from participating, offering their own promotion that resembles the government's scheme in order to maintain bookings.

"We'd like the government to ease this ongoing tension as soon as possible. If the clashes continue or escalate, the tourism sector will face a more severe impact due to growing safety concerns. Currently, many tourism attractions along the border have been temporarily closed," said Mr Rungroj.

Unlike tourism cities such as Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya, where hotels are operated by international chains or owned by investors with strong financial status, most hotel operators in the Northeast are independent, reliant on bank loans, and largely depend on local consumption.

Mr Rungroj said most of them had raised concerns that if the tourism market continued to decline due to the ongoing conflict or is hit by tropical storms during the monsoon season, they might have to lay off employees or close down their entire operations this year.

"The minimum wage hike hit small- and medium-sized operators in particular. They're concerned that their financial stability might not be strong enough to maintain businesses until the end of this year," he said.

Mr Rungroj said the government should overhaul the co-payment stimulus programme to be more efficient and extend the programme to cover the upcoming high season.