Government preps budget for tariff woe

Trucks deliver containers to Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri. The government looks set to allocate additional budgetary support for businesses impacted by the US reciprocal tariffs. (Bangkok Post file photo)

The government looks set to allocate additional budgetary support for businesses impacted by the US reciprocal tariffs.

A source from the Government House who requested anonymity said the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariff policy is expected to significantly affect domestic entrepreneurs.

To mitigate the impact and prevent layoffs, the economic stimulus committee yesterday decided to allocate the remaining 42 billion baht of the economic stimulus budget to help businesses.

Speaking after the committee's meeting yesterday, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said most of the remaining 42 billion baht would be used to cushion the impact of Trump's tariff measures.

Mr Pichai also mentioned progress in tax negotiations with the US, stating that he would send responses to questions raised by the US late yesterday.

When asked whether Thailand expects to receive tariff rates comparable to those granted to other Asean member states, Mr Pichai said only that as the negotiator, he certainly hopes so.

The economic stimulus budget was repurposed from the remaining funds of the digital wallet programme, which totalled 157 billion baht.

In June, the cabinet approved an economic stimulus package of 115 billion baht, 90% of which is allocated for investment in infrastructure, such as roads and water resources, which is expected to help lift GDP by 0.4-0.5 percentage points.

This leaves a budget of 42 billion baht.

Sasikarn Wattanachan, deputy spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, said after the committee meeting that Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, acting as prime minister and chairing the committee, said Thailand's economy is currently growing below its potential.

The proportion of public and private investment relative to GDP remains low, resulting in long-standing structural economic challenges. Therefore, urgent action is required to revitalise economic growth.

The cabinet has approved the proposed economic stimulus projects under the 157-billion-baht economic driving plan, she said.

"Budget allocation is a key tool to address these challenges, stimulate the economy and strengthen the economic system amid high uncertainty -- especially regarding the outcome of tariff negotiations with the US," said Ms Sasikarn.

The committee needs to carefully review and consider project proposals in line with the resolutions of the subcommittee on economic stimulus project screening, ensuring full legal compliance. This will ensure the economic-driving budget delivers maximum benefit, mitigates uncertainty, stimulates growth, and facilitates structural economic reform."

According to Ms Sasikarn, the US's reciprocal tariff policy has significantly impacted Thailand, both in the short and long term. The principles and guidelines for reviewing stimulus projects must consider economic rationale, accountability and the importance of enhancing competitiveness, supporting affected businesses and developing human capital to meet the goals of restructuring Thailand's economy for the future, she said.