CPN in tie-up with Fazaa Card

The front gate of Central Phuket.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN), a leading real estate developer and the operator of Central shopping centres nationwide, has announced a major collaboration with Fazaa Card, the largest national CRM programme in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to offer privileges to wealthy Emiratis.

CPN is the first and only shopping centre developer in Asia to enter into a partnership at the ecosystem level with a UAE national-level partner and is offering special privileges at CentralWorld, Central Village and Central Phuket, which are located at top tourist destinations.

The Fazaa Card is a premium membership card established by the UAE's Ministry of Interior with over 1.5 million members including high-ranking government officials and civil servants, investors, those who receive special privileges from the Golden Visa Card, and those with high purchasing power.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer at CPN, said Middle Eastern tourists are a high-value and high-potential market for Thai tourism.

In 2025, members of this group can generate a cash flow of up to 90,000-100,000 baht a trip from their spending, he said.

This partnership reflects CPN's success in connecting with high-end international customers worldwide, aligning with the Tourism Authority of Thailand's focus on attracting quality shoppers, he added.

Mr Nattakit said there are three strategies fuelling the partnership.

Firstly, the company has established a strategic alliance with a national-level CRM that includes the Fazaa Card.

He said this alliance not only helps to accurately reach the upper-level target group, but also elevates Thailand's potential to become a 'Global Elite Destination'.

It can utilise the Fazaa Card's powerful CRM database and platform to design joint campaigns to boost consumer spending and promote the image of Thai brands internationally.

Previously, CPN collaborated with the Esaad Card, a UAE membership card established by Dubai Police.

Secondly, CPN curates experiences for high-spending tourists.

Fazaa card members will enjoy welcome packages with discounts of up to 40% from leading stores in shopping centres; exclusive lounge access at CentralWorld and Central Village; Aquaria Phuket tickets at Central Phuket; shuttle bus passes from CentralWorld to Central Village and from Central Village to Suvarnabhumi Airport; and free gifts and exclusive discounts from selected brands.

Lastly, Mr Nattakit said the company is strengthening its reputation as a global elite destination and creating a complete tourism ecosystem by seamlessly connecting with world-leading partners. These include WeChat Pay, Alipay, MasterCard, Trip.com, Klook, The Shilla, Lotte Duty Free and Daimaru.

He said these efforts aim to attract quality tourists to Thailand and elevate the role of Thai shopping centres as must-visit global destinations.