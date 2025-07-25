Exclusive Interview: “Arada” Aims to Retain Thailand’s Position as World’s Top Tapioca Exporter 

Mrs Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the DFT, explained that “The Ministry of Commerce, led by Mr Jatuporn Buruspat, Commerce Minister, has placed great emphasis on the importance of tapioca as an economic crop that generates income for more than 740,000 Thai farming households, with annual earnings exceeding 100 billion baht.”

“Under the government’s policy of ‘Market-Driven Approach, Innovation-Enhanced, Income-Boosted,’ we are driving the industry to focus on market-oriented production, enhance quality and standards, and adopt sustainable processes with added value from innovation,” she said.

“The DFT remains committed to the Ministry of Commerce’s “Made by Thais. Used by Thais. Helping Thais” approach, ensuring integrated collaboration across the supply chain – from farmers to exporters,” Mrs Arada added. Key goals include strengthening domestic stability, expanding trade opportunities, and elevating Thai tapioca’s global image to secure farmers’ income and improve their quality of life.

According to the DFT, Thailand exported 6.47 million tonnes of tapioca in 2024, generating revenue of 110.26 billion baht. For the first six months of 2025, exports reached 5.02 million tonnes, a 39.44% increase from the same period last year, although declining global prices caused export value to fall by 11.10% to 54.64 billion baht.