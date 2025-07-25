Exclusive Interview: “Arada” Aims to Retain Thailand’s Position as World’s Top Tapioca Exporter 

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce is gearing up to host the World Tapioca Conference 2025 (WTC 2025) in Bangkok, positioning Thailand firmly on the global stage as the world’s leading tapioca producer and exporter.

Mrs Arada Fuangtong, director-general of the DFT, explained that “The Ministry of Commerce, led by Mr Jatuporn Buruspat, Commerce Minister, has placed great emphasis on the importance of tapioca as an economic crop that generates income for more than 740,000 Thai farming households, with annual earnings exceeding 100 billion baht.”

“Under the government’s policy of we are driving the industry to focus on market-oriented production, enhance quality and standards, and adopt sustainable processes with added value from innovation,” she said.

“The DFT remains committed to the Ministry of Commerce’s approach, ensuring integrated collaboration across the supply chain – from farmers to exporters,” Mrs Arada added. Key goals include strengthening domestic stability, expanding trade opportunities, and elevating Thai tapioca’s global image to secure farmers’ income and improve their quality of life.

According to the DFT, Thailand exported 6.47 million tonnes of tapioca in 2024, generating revenue of 110.26 billion baht. For the first months of 2025, exports reached million tonnes, a increase from the same period last year, although declining global prices caused export value to fall by to billion baht.

“The department remains confident in achieving the 2025 export target of 7.5 million tonnes by penetrating high-potential markets and industries,” Mrs Arada added.

Set under the theme “Thailand Tapioca Next: GO Global Go Together,” the upcoming WTC 2025 aims to transform the industry through innovation, sustainability, and stronger international partnerships. The event expects over 1,000 participants worldwide, including importers from China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and other key markets, alongside Thai exporters, farmers, researchers, and government agencies.

Mrs Arada explained that “The conference will shift Thailand’s tapioca industry from raw material exports to value creation, reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for tapioca production, processing, trade, and technology. It also seeks to strengthen trade relations with key partners while supporting farmers and producers to adapt to emerging market demands and technological trends.”

Highlights of WTC 2025, seventh edition of the conference, include:

July 29, 2025 at Millennium Hilton Bangkok will feature TED Talk–style panel discussions on Esteemed speakers from both domestic and international sectors will share insights with Thai operators, traders, and government representatives.

at Millennium Hilton Bangkok will feature TED Talk–style panel discussions on Esteemed speakers from both domestic and international sectors will share insights with Thai operators, traders, and government representatives. July 30, 2025 at True Icon Hall, ICONSIAM will include: Keynote speeches on global trade trends and strategies to maintain competitiveness. Signing ceremonies for between Thai exporters and international importers to generate forward revenue. Business matching sessions targeting future trade deals. across three focus areas: tapioca chips/pellets, tapioca starch, and innovative tapioca products. Exhibitions showcasing Thailand’s holistic tapioca industry, covering upstream cultivation, midstream processed products, and downstream research-based innovations with commercial potential.

at True Icon Hall, ICONSIAM will include:

Notably, the conference will unveil 11 highlighted research projects that demonstrate tapioca’s potential in sectors such as food, sweeteners, adhesives, paper, and chemicals, underlining the event’s focus on creating sustainable, value-added products.