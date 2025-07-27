Thailand seeks China slot waiver amid slump

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is seeking a one-year slot waiver from China amid a decline in Chinese tourist arrivals.

ACM Manat Chavanaprayoon, CAAT director-general, said discussions with Chinese authorities are underway to request temporary relief from airport slot usage requirements due to continued weak demand from Chinese travellers.

Although China was once Thailand's top source market, the recovery has stalled due to changing travel behaviour and lingering safety concerns.

Despite the drop in Chinese arrivals, Thailand is seeing increased interest from other regions. "We've observed an uptick in visitors from the Middle East and neighbouring Asean countries," said Mr Manat, adding CAAT is now targeting high-spending Chinese tourists ahead of the year-end high season.

From February to June 2025, Thailand recorded 72.68 million air passengers and handled 467,000 flights -- still 13.11% below pre-pandemic levels. Of these, 39.31 million were international travellers, while 33.37 million were domestic.

Meanwhile, Thai Airways CEO Chai Eamsiri said forward bookings for late 2025 are rising. Although the decline in Chinese tourists has had an impact, the airline remains confident that demand from other markets will help bridge the gap.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) still aims to attract 5 million Chinese tourists this year, down from an earlier target of 6.9 million. Key strategies include charter flights, improved travel packages, and expanded city-to-city links with second-tier Chinese cities as part of a broader stimulus plan.

CAAT continues to pursue its goal of positioning Thailand as a regional aviation hub, with infrastructure upgrades and international route expansions high on the agenda. Recently, CAAT approved Air Operating Licences (AOLs) for two new carriers: FlyIntira on 30 April and Siam Wings Airline on 22 May, said Mr Manat.

The government has reassured international travellers that the country remains safe despite recent conflict developments near the Cambodian border. TAT says the situation is confined to a limited area in Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, Surin, and Buri Ram.