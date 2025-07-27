Why you’re not where you could be (yet)

If you’re in your late 20s, 30s or early 40s, there’s a good chance this will hit close to home.

You’re smart. Capable. You’ve worked hard to get where you are. On paper, you’re doing well.

But deep down, you sometimes wonder: Shouldn’t I be further by now?

This is something I’ve seen and felt often. It’s what I call the quiet crisis of potential. You’re not failing. You’re just not quite fulfilled. You’re not lost. But you’re not fully found either. And that grey area can be frustrating.

In my conversations with expats, entrepreneurs and professionals in this age range, I see the same thing: people running hard, moving fast but not always in a direction that feels right.

We often think success is about more: more speed, more visibility, more achievement. But I’ve come to realise that the real shift happens when we pause and ask deeper questions. Here are a few I’ve learned to live by, and I hope they’ll help you, too.

1. Don’t just ask “What’s next?” Ask “What’s worth it?”

It’s easy to get caught in the rhythm of promotions, job hops or chasing the next opportunity. But I’ve learned that direction matters more than motion. What truly energises you? What are you tolerating that quietly drains you?

We don’t always need a new title. We need a new intention. Design your path around what feels true, not just what looks impressive.

2. Growth isn’t always upward. Sometimes it’s outward.

For many of us, real growth isn’t just about climbing — it’s about expanding. Maybe it’s stepping into new industries, trying bold side projects or saying yes to uncomfortable opportunities.

Your next leap may not be in your current job description. And that’s okay. Stretching your mindset might take you further than any promotion.

3. You’ll never feel 100% ready. Move anyway.

Let me say this clearly: Waiting to “feel ready” is the fastest way to stay stuck. Confidence often comes after we act not before.

Whether it’s starting something new, sharing your ideas more boldly or making a big shift … don’t wait for perfect conditions. Your courage grows as you go.

One last thing I’ll leave you with: Potential has a shelf life.

It’s not about age. It’s about activation. The world doesn’t need more perfectly polished people to play it safely. It needs more of us to step up even when it’s scary to do work that matters.

If you’re feeling the pull to change something in your life or career, trust it. That restlessness is not a flaw. It’s a signal.

You’re not behind. But you are responsible.

So, take the next step. Speak up. Stretch. Start.

Because your future doesn’t wait.

Arinya Talerngsri is Senior Vice President, Local Partner and Managing Director at BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm. She is passionate about revolutionising education and creating opportunities for Thais and people worldwide. Executives and organisations looking to collaborate or learn more about leadership development, talent development, succession planning and organisational transformation can contact her directly at arinya.talerngsri@bts.com or visit her LinkedIn profile.