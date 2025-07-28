Pheu Thai earns poor marks

A year into its tenure, the administration has done little to address economic problems, while risks continue to mount

Dark clouds loom over Bangkok's Chatuchak area. The private sector lashed the government's performance over the past year, saying it failed to effectively address economic problems. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The government led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to complete its first year in office this September.

Thailand's youngest female prime minister, who was endorsed by the House of Representatives on Aug 16 last year, was suspended by the Constitutional Court after serving for less than a year.

Amid ongoing political turmoil, several of the Pheu Thai Party's flagship economic policies have been criticised for failing to revive the economy as effectively as promised.

The digital wallet programme, which aimed to distribute cash handouts to targeted groups, and the domestic travel subsidy, designed to lift domestic tourism, both encountered controversies during their implementation.

LACK OF MAJOR INVESTMENTS

Therdsak Thaveeteeratham, executive vice-president of Asia Plus Securities, said several campaign pledges were fulfilled by the administration, notably cash handouts to the public and the cabinet's recent approval of the 20-baht flat fare policy for Bangkok's electric rail system.

Ms Paetongtarn presided over the kick-off of the cash handout scheme for people 60 and older, which an economist said failed to generate an effective economic stimulus. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

"The cash handout programme helped ease the cost-of-living burden during the economic slowdown, even though clear signs of recovery remain limited," said Mr Therdsak.

While the flat fare policy has yet to be implemented, he said the cabinet approval signals an intention to reduce household expenses. The administration also maintained tourism stimulus measures introduced by the previous government.

However, large infrastructure projects such as the Land Bridge initiative and plans for an entertainment complex have been shelved.

This lack of major public investment marks a departure from the approach of the Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha government, which pushed forward large infrastructure developments such as multiple mass transit lines.

Mr Therdsak said the short tenure of the current government makes it challenging to evaluate its progress on long-term projects, which typically require extended planning and sustained budgetary support.

In addition, he said political instability continues to weigh on investor sentiment and may delay the passage of the 2026 national budget, hindering the rollout of major infrastructure initiatives. These are factors that could suppress economic growth and undermine short-term investment confidence.

NO TANGIBLE OUTCOME

Kiatanantha Lounkaew, an economics professor at Thammasat University, said the most telling indicators of the government's progress are economic growth, employment, and reduction in inequality. However, none of these three indicators show a clear or promising picture.

Tourists walk past a tuk-tuk in Bangkok. The tourism sector has been hampered by the low confidence in safety. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

"The results are not yet evident. Although the government claims to have implemented many policies, none of them have resulted in tangible outcomes," he said.

Prof Kiatanantha said the government's failure to effectively implement its policies stems from three factors: budget constraints, impacts from geopolitical issues and the tariff policies of US President Donald Trump, and a changing environment, where government tools lack the power to drive the economy as expected.

"The government is being cautious, especially with the next general election just over a year away," he said.

"If the government spends money to stimulate the economy without producing concrete short-term results, I believe it will be difficult for Pheu Thai to return as the ruling government."

Several recent polls show rising public concern over unemployment, slow GDP growth, and insufficient attention to vulnerable groups and social inequality.

These issues indicate the Thai economy is fragile in terms of its ability to absorb external shocks, meaning the government's performance has been inadequate, said Prof Kiatanantha.

"For the remainder of the government's term, future measures should focus on enabling entrepreneurs to remain competitive, rather than relying on cash handouts," he said.

One possible approach is a co-funding model, similar to the scheme during the pandemic, helping to reduce costs for businesses and allowing them to retain employees, said Prof Kiatanantha, adding this strategy would be more effective than direct handouts to individuals.

Lastly, he recommended a focus on upskilling and reskilling the workforce so that employees can adapt to the highly competitive global environment.

COMPLETE FAILURE

Aat Pisanwanich, an independent economist, said the government has not produced any results, meaning it could be described as a complete failure.

Pheu Thai pledged during the campaign its digital handout would ensure "livelihood, dignity and pride", but this has not occurred, he said.

Meanwhile, the campaign promise to hike the daily minimum wage to 600 baht has not been realised, and the promotion of soft power has yet to produce tangible results, said Mr Aat.

A few pedestrians walk along Silom Road. Locals have cut back on spending given the sluggish economy. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Part of the problem stems from having a prime minister who lacks capability across all dimensions, whether in economics or international diplomacy, exposing Thailand to economic and political risks, he said.

The government notes the Thai economy has grown by 3% for several consecutive quarters, but Mr Aat argued that growth should be analysed in terms of who actually benefits from it.

"We shouldn't look at the numbers alone. When the economy grows, we must ask who benefits from it? In most cases, it's the large corporations," he said.

"More importantly, we must ask whether farmers are benefiting. Right now, agricultural product prices are falling across the board."

Mr Aat also criticised the government's large investment projects, including the Land Bridge scheme, a campaign promise that remains on the shelf, while the government's much-touted entertainment complex scheme that would legalise casinos is mired in political squabbles.

"This government has failed. In the past two years, Thailand has gained nothing," he said.

Nonarit Bisonyabut, a research fellow at Thailand Development Research Institute, said over the past two years, the government pushed its cash handout scheme, but the real challenge is with structural issues that are preventing the Thai economy from expanding, directly affecting people's income.

"The country's average income-generating capacity has declined, meaning we urgently need to restructure the economy to create income opportunities for people," he said.

"However, the government has spent all its time simply distributing money."

The economy remains sluggish, with businesses, shop owners, street vendors, and small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) complaining they can't eke out a living, said Mr Nonarit.

He said as the potential of Thailand's economy diminishes, the country could be stung by Trump's reciprocal tariff measures, hampering the export sector, a key engine of the Thai economy.

The other major piston of the economy is tourism, but it is posting static figures from last year as Chinese arrivals plunge.

"The only government policy that has shown any tangible results is handing out money," said Mr Nonarit.

"As for the future, it seems all the government is preparing for is more financial relief measures. But this relief is like putting a bandage on a wound. It doesn't fix the structural problems or help people or SMEs generate more income.

"We still haven't seen any promising policy ideas that are practical or inspiring, while the government's claim that the cash handouts will circulate in the economy 4-5 times is refuted by the data. In reality, the money isn't even circulating once."

POLITICAL INSTABILITY

Political turbulence triggered by a leaked audio clip regarding the Thai-Cambodian territorial conflict dealt a blow to the Pheu Thai coalition government's efforts to address economic problems, said Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries.

Political fighting can slow state efforts to revive the stagnant economy under the premier's leadership, he said.

"Since the clip went public in June, the government has become weak and is beset by risk," said Mr Kriengkrai.

This is inopportune timing for a government struggling to deal with a range of economic problems such as an elevated level of household debt to the impact of Washington's steep tariff policy.

The government has encouraged foreign investors to expand their businesses here, part of efforts to increase the GDP, he said. But many entrepreneurs feel unsure about investing in a country plagued by political uncertainties, said Mr Kriengkrai.

Foreign investors may postpone new projects if they feel uncertain, said Kasemsan Sujiwarodom, chief executive of MAI-listed Kijcharoen Engineering Electric, a Thai electrical control cabinet manufacturer.

Without the Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest party in the government camp, the number of government MPs is similar to MPs in the opposition bloc, which may hinder state efforts to implement its policies.

"Thai politics needs to be more stable to lift foreign investor confidence," said Mr Kriengkrai.

TEPID, INEFFICIENT TOURISM

Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, president of Thai Hotels Association, said this government's performance is a failure because it has developed no strong policies to steer the economy through the crisis.

In fact, he said progress in addressing existing problems has been very slow, particularly regarding the country's poor safety image, which has remained unresolved for years.

As a result, many markets have been severely affected, and this year the government is likely to miss both its revenue and tourist arrival targets, said Mr Thienprasit.

"With the economy stagnant, the government should do more. The problems being blamed on external factors, such as the Trump tariffs or foreign competitors taking tourism market share, are all issues the government is responsible for handling," he said.

"These factors are not excuses for its lack of progress."

Another clear indicator is the delay in handling the border skirmishes, which could escalate and cause foreign tourists to lose confidence during the high season, said Mr Thienprasit.

The government should have mediated this dispute with Cambodia ages ago, but instead it escalated, leading to fatalities on both sides, he said.

"There is certainly a risk that border conflicts will impact tourism. Even if limited to a small area, tourists often don't distinguish between locations," said Mr Thienprasit.

"For instance, when the Russia-Ukraine war began, not many people wanted to visit either country due to a lack of clear information. The government must urgently communicate accurate information about the dispute."

Most tourism stimulus measures were proposed by the private sector, such as the "Half-Half" scheme, which hotel groups had been advocating since the Srettha Thavisin administration.

However, when the scheme was finally implemented, it faced numerous problems, causing both consumers and hotels to opt out of participation.

MORE TO BE DONE

Pathom Indarodom, director of the Digital Council of Thailand (DCT), said the government's performance has exceeded expectations thanks to productive efforts by state agencies to drive the digital business landscape forward.

Their efforts resulted in positive developments and improved Thailand's digital government ranking.

Thailand ranked 52nd out of 193 countries in the UN's 2024 E-Government Development Index, and is second in Southeast Asia behind Singapore. Thailand's target is the top 40 by 2027, he said.

The government has joined forces with the DCT to position Thailand as the digital hub of the region, providing support for startups, smart cities, smart schools, and nationwide innovation clusters.

The government also established the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy Committee, with representatives from governmental agencies, the DCT and private sector as members.

However, numerous limitations persist, such as digital skill disparities as only 1% of Thais possess advanced information and communications technology skills, compared with 16% in Malaysia, said Mr Pathom.

In addition, foreign investment in digital technology in Thailand still accounts for only 2% of such total investment in Southeast Asia.

"Structural challenges remain unsolved, reflecting a lack of long-term vision and policy continuity," he said.

Thailand still lacks highly skilled workers in AI, cybersecurity and data science, making it difficult to compete with Singapore and South Korea, said Mr Pathom.

The Thai education system does not meet the market needs of a digital workforce, he said.

Mr Pathom said government agencies and large organisations have experienced repeated cyber-attacks and data breaches, highlighting gaps in cybersecurity and incident response infrastructure.

In addition, Thailand's investment in digital R&D remains lower than regional peers such as Singapore and Malaysia, which support AI and deep tech R&D.

He said regulations related to startups and technology investment remain complicated, hindering foreign investment.

Political instability and lack of policy continuity have derailed the progress of many digital initiatives, said Mr Pathom.

Somchai Sittichaisrichart, managing director of SiS Distribution, said the government still lacks an AI investment foundation that enables companies and individuals to leverage and be equipped with AI.

RESTAURANTS LACK SUPPORT

Chanon Koetcharoen, president of the Restaurant Association, said the government has not provided adequate support to the industry.

He said the government seems to be overly focused on revitalising the tourism sector, which he believes indirectly benefits restaurants.

However, there is an absence of broader economic stimulus measures to prime consumer spending, said Mr Chanon.

For the second half of the year, he said he hopes the government will roll out stimulus measures such as a revival of the "Khon La Khrueng" co-payment subsidy scheme, capped at 150 baht per day, as it could significantly strengthen the restaurant industry.

Thaniwan Kulmongkol, president of the Thai Restaurant Association, said the administration is excluding restaurateurs from the policymaking process, as no representatives from the sector have been invited to provide input on relevant policies.

She said Pheu Thai's promise to raise the daily minimum wage to 600 baht by 2027 is politically motivated.

Though it remains a proposal, anticipation of a wage increase has already caused product prices to rise, said Ms Thaniwan.

Additional reporting by Narumon Kasemsuk, Lamonphet Apisitniran and Kuakul Mornkum