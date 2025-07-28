Stock markets, dollar rise on EU-US trade deal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced an EU-US trade deal with Donald Trump at his Scottish golf resort on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

LONDON - Stock markets and the dollar advanced on Monday after the European Union and United States struck a deal to avert a damaging trade war.

The deal, announced by President Donald Trump and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, followed several US trade agreements last week, including one with Japan, and comes ahead of a new round of China-US talks.

The Paris stock market climbed 0.6%t and Frankfurt gained 0.3% in early afternoon deals, while London flattened.

Britain, which had already struck a deal on tariffs with the US, is outside the EU. That agreement has helped push London's benchmark FTSE 100 index to record highs in recent weeks.

Trump and von der Leyen announced at his golf resort in Scotland that a baseline tariff of 15% would be levied on EU exports to the United States.

"To many this seems a very one-sided deal, but the optimism shows throughout European equities" with investors welcoming at least the "clarity" it brought, said Joshua Mahony, chief market analyst at Rostro trading group.

The levies would apply across the board, including for Europe's crucial automobile sector, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

"It's a good deal," von der Leyen said, adding that it will bring "stability" and "predictability".

Germany's main auto industry group, the VDA, warned however that the 15% tariff on EU exports "burdens" carmakers.

Shares in Volkswagen, Porsche and Mercedes were each down around 1% in Frankfurt.

As part of the deal, Trump said the 27-nation EU bloc had agreed to purchase "$750 billion worth of energy" from the US, as well as make $600 billion in additional investments.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban slammed the deal. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he backed it, but "without any enthusiasm".

"There remains a prevailing sense that the agreement does not constitute a significant win," said Jochen Stanzl, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets.

"While it is positive that an escalation of tariffs has been avoided, the deal feels more like a compromise than a triumph," he added.

US-China talks

In Asia, Hong Kong and Shanghai advanced, boosted by relief that countries were reaching deals with Washington.

While Tokyo fell for a second day, having soared around 5% on Wednesday and Thursday in reaction to Japan's US deal.

The broad gains came after another record day on Friday for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq on Wall Street.

Traders prepared for a busy week with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng holding new trade talks in Stockholm.

A 90-day truce, set to expire Aug 12, has seen US tariffs lowered to 30% and China’s to 10% after both sides imposed triple-digit duties in April.

Also on the agenda are earnings from tech titans Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft, as well as data on US economic growth and jobs.

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting this week, with investors focused on its outlook for the rest of the year given Trump's tariffs and recent trade deals.

The Bank of Japan is also forecast to hold off on any big moves on borrowing costs.

Key figures at around 1040 GMT

London - FTSE 100: FLAT at 9,116.29 points

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6% at 7,879.15

Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.3% at 24,285.13

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.1% at 40,998.27 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.7% at 25,562.13 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1% at 3,597.94 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.5% at 44,901.92 (close)

Dollar/yen: UP at 148.34 yen from 147.68 yen on Friday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1668 from $1.1738

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3420 from $1.3431

Euro/pound: DOWN at 86.93 pence from 87.40 pence

Brent North Sea Crude: UP 1.1% at $68.39 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 1.1% at $65.89 per barrel