SCB X plans to harness AI for virtual bank

SCB X, the technology conglomerate and holding company of Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), is set to launch its virtual bank under the "AI Native Bank" concept.

According to newly-appointed chief executive Arak Sutivong, the upcoming venture is expected to become a new S-curve growth engine among the group's subsidiaries.

Mr Arak was appointed chief executive in May 2025, and he will officially take up the position on Jan 1, 2027.

Preparing for a virtual bank

He said the group's virtual bank is expected to commence operations between the second and third quarters of next year, in compliance with the Bank of Thailand's regulations.

SCB X is one of three consortiums selected by the Finance Ministry to establish a virtual bank. For this initiative, SCB X is partnering with KakaoBank, South Korea's largest digital bank, and WeBank, a global digital bank known for its cutting-edge technology.

Under the shareholding structure, SCB X holds a majority stake of 80-90% of the virtual bank's initial minimum registered capital of 5 billion baht, as required by the central bank.

The initial capital covers the first three years of operations, supporting core activities such as loan expansion and investment in technology infrastructure.

Following this initial phase, the company expects to increase capital in line with business growth. The central bank requires virtual banks to eventually raise their registered capital to 10 billion baht.

Mr Arak said all capital increases will comply with the central bank's regulations and reflect actual business performance.

Given the slow pace of Thailand's economic growth, the virtual bank is expected to grow gradually during its early years.

AI Native Bank

SCB X branded its virtual bank an AI Native Bank, with the aim of delivering personalised financial services and high-performance digital banking through artificial intelligence integration.

"We want our virtual bank to be formed using AI, designed with AI capabilities from inception to provide efficient and intelligent services," he said.

An advantage of this model is its potential to significantly lower operating costs, especially compared with traditional banks, said Mr Arak.

For instance, the traditional call centre model, where customers call in for support, may become obsolete in the future as AI can be integrated to address customer needs in real time.

This would not only reduce service costs, but also improve service quality, he said. As a result, employee-related expenses could be significantly reduced compared with the conventional banking model.

Typically employee expenses account for about 40% of a traditional bank's total operating costs. In contrast, Mr Arak estimates a virtual bank could reduce these expenses to around 20%.

Although the central bank's regulations do not mandate human staff for front-office operations, he said certain back-office roles such as programmers, technologists, product strategists and loan analysts will still require human involvement. However, AI will be the primary tool supporting these roles.

With AI-driven personalised services, the virtual bank can better understand customer preferences, respond more precisely to individual needs, and deliver intelligent, data-driven solutions, said Mr Arak.

A New Growth Engine

He said the virtual bank will comprise part the group's "Gen 3" businesses, following SCB's traditional banking operations (Gen 1) and its non-bank businesses (Gen 2). The Gen 3 initiative focuses on leveraging advanced technology to support the group's broader ecosystem.

"The virtual bank will drive S-curve growth in the years ahead," said Mr Arak.

"While SCB's core banking business continues to grow steadily, we're also enhancing profitability in our Gen 2 businesses."

Given the role of Gen 3 tech companies as key technology enablers for the group's subsidiaries, SCB X expects these businesses to deliver a neutral bottom line rather than direct profit contributions.