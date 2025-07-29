MEA Restarts Overhead Cable Removal on Key Roads 

Ngamwongwan Road leads MEA’s 2025 drive to bury cables along 47 major routes spanning over 171km for enhanced safety and a cleaner cityscape.

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has resumed its overhead cable removal initiative, beginning with a major cleanup along Ngamwongwan Road as part of efforts to improve public safety and restore urban landscapes. The 2025 plan covers 47 routes, totalling over 171.24 kilometres.

Led by Rachain Unwet, MEA Assistant Governor (Distribution System Service), the initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Nonthaburi Provincial Office; the Office of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC); the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC); the Office of The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC); the Royal Thai Police; the Signal Department of the Royal Thai Army; the Directorate of Communications and Information Technology of the Royal Thai Armed Forces; National Telecom Public Company Limited (NT); the Telecommunications Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage; telecommunication service providers; and Pantip @ Ngamwongwan.

The project involves removing overhead cables on both sides of Ngamwongwan Road from Khae Rai Junction to Vibhavadi Rangsit Road to enhance urban aesthetics and safety. MEA is proceeding in line with the National Strategic Plan, which promotes the development of fundamental energy infrastructure and the reliability of communication systems.

As the state enterprise responsible for electricity distribution in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan, MEA is also working in accordance with Ministry of Interior guidelines. Safety measures are being implemented to protect workers and reduce the risk of accidents during operations.

Mr Rachain noted, “Ngamwongwan Road is a critical transport corridor with heavy daily traffic. Overhead cables here are unsightly and potentially hazardous. The removal of disorganised wires from Khae Rai to Phong Phet junction, a 4.5-kilometre stretch, is scheduled for completion by the end of August 2024. The underground cabling will continue from Phong Phet junction to Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, totalling a further 4 kilometres.”

For 2025, MEA and its partner agencies plan to relocate aerial cables underground across 47 routes. These include key roads such as Rama IV Road (continuation), Witthayu Road, Sutthisan Winitchai Road, Lat Phrao Road (Phase 1), Charan Sanitwong Road (Phase 2), and Ratchadaphisek Road.

Beyond this, MEA aims to remove overhead cables from 697 routes, covering a total of 1,563.04 kilometres. This involves installing new fire-retardant communication lines on dedicated brackets and eliminating obsolete wires.

To support efficient cable infrastructure, MEA is advancing its Smart Communication Cable Management (Smart CCM) system. This platform allows online applications for cable installation, maintains comprehensive records, and maps all cable routes via MEA’s Geographic Information System (GIS), ensuring efficient, transparent operations.

In tandem, MEA’s underground power cable project is progressing toward a 313.5-kilometre goal by 2029. Power and communication cables will be installed simultaneously to reduce construction-related disruptions in local communities.