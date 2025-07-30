Travellers get cold feet over skirmishes

Listen to this article

Tourists enjoys sunset view at Chantaburi beach. Bookings during the long weekend in the province were cancelled by over 30–40% due to the border conflicts.

Despite the long holiday, operators in Chanthaburi and Nakhon Ratchasima reported a surge of room cancellations as tourists were concerned about the border dispute, including fears over Cambodia's PHL-03 rocket launcher, which has a range of up to 130 kilometres from the border.

Poompat Tangcharoensiri, president of the Chanthaburi Tourism Association, said bookings during the previous long weekend had a 30-40% cancellation rate, even though most hotels and tourist attractions remained open under martial law.

He said tourists were hesitant to visit the province until there were clear signs of easing tensions, especially after news circulated on social media about Cambodia's long-range rocket launcher, which could target inner provinces such as Rayong.

Domestic tourists still travelled, but they chose alternative destinations with similar attractions, such as Pattaya and Chon Buri, which are closer to Bangkok, said Mr Poompat.

He estimated bookings during the upcoming Mother's Day national holiday in two weeks could drop by 20% year-on-year due to the border tensions.

Mr Poompat urged the government to clearly communicate to locals and tourists on what they should or shouldn't do under martial law in order to avoid panic.

He said popular beach destinations in Chanthaburi are located 50-60km from the Thailand–Cambodia border, and the Ban Laem checkpoint in the province remains open for Cambodians returning to their home country.

Mr Poompat said once the situation improves, the government and the Tourism Authority of Thailand should introduce special measures to assist operators in border provinces who have lost income, in addition to the existing domestic co-payment scheme.

In the first five months of the year, tourism revenue in Chanthaburi declined by 500 million baht year-on-year due to the weak economy, and it is expected to plunge further for the remainder of the year, he said.

Rungroj Santadvanit, president of the lower northeastern chapter of the Thai Hotels Association, said even though Nakhon Ratchasima is not a border province, it also recorded cancellations from both business and leisure travellers.

Several meetings and parties were cancelled because they were expecting guests from the Northeast, including border provinces directly affected by the dispute.

Some guests inquired about safety due to concerns over potential rocket attacks. Popular leisure destinations like Khao Yai saw lower than expected bookings, with average occupancy falling to 50%, compared to the typical 70–90% during long holidays, said Mr Rungroj.

He said hotels in Korat and Khao Yai still had bookings from visitors who travelled to border provinces for business or personal reasons, but preferred not to stay overnight in those areas. Meanwhile, some hotels in Buri Ram and Ubon Ratchathani reported full cancellations.

"Operators want peace and for the situation to be resolved as soon as possible," said Mr Rungroj. "The longer the dispute continues, the greater the risk that hotels in border provinces may be forced to temporarily close."

He suggested in addition to the Finance Ministry's planned tax incentives to stimulate tourism during the low season, public and government agencies should be encouraged to use their budgets to hold meetings in upcountry areas.