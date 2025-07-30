Analysts predict tariff of 19-20% on Thai goods

Listen to this article

Analysts expect the US to impose a 19–20% tariff on Thai goods, aligning with regional peers. The decision, due by August 1, could reshape trade flows and investor sentiment. A breakthrough US-Europe deal and easing tensions with Cambodia have lifted market confidence, especially in energy and chemical sectors.

Investors are eagerly monitoring the upcoming US decision on import tariffs for Thai goods, as analysts anticipate a rate in line with regional peers of 19-20%, but not exceeding 25%.

Koraphat Vorachet, head of research at Krungsri Securities (KSS), said global trade sentiment improved recently.

A breakthrough trade deal between the US and Europe helped ease pressure, with the US agreeing to a 15% tariff rate in exchange for US$750 billion in European gas imports and $600 billion in investment.

US President Donald Trump also signalled that global tariff frameworks should not exceed 15-20%, lifting confidence among global investors.

"KSS sees a 25% tariff ceiling for Thailand as a potential strategic upside for Thai exporters and foreign direct investment in the country," said Mr Koraphat.

A top sector to watch this week is energy, helped by rising oil prices and improved trade sentiment, noted the brokerage.

Crude oil prices have rebounded by 2.36% in response to an improved trade outlook, supporting Thai energy stocks, which account for around 10% of total market capitalisation on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

The chemical industry is also showing signs of recovery from a 20-year low, with share prices long trading below tangible book value, noted KSS.

Analysts believe the sector may be entering the early stages of a "super-cycle", with PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC) flagged as an undervalued candidate in the commodity chemicals space.

Supported by the extension of the US-China tariff freeze, Chinese stocks are in play, while banking may benefit from predictions the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady at its mid-week meeting, said the brokerage.

Meanwhile, dividend stocks such as Advanced Info Service (ADVANC) are favoured for stable income returns, according to KSS.

The Thai-Cambodian ceasefire significantly eased regional tensions, paving the way for a recovery for stocks with business exposure in Cambodia such as Carabao Group (CBG), which stands to gain from improved trade prospects and a stronger baht.

According to Daol Securities, the full details of the US-Thailand tariff framework are expected to be disclosed later this week, the final week before the Aug 1 deadline.

"A favourable outcome would likely align Thai tariffs with those of the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam, in the 19-20% range," said the brokerage.

InnovestX Securities said the US-China agreement to extend the existing tariff freeze before its expiration on Aug 12 is a positive, with China pledging stricter controls to curb excessive price-cutting.

Capital flows have begun shifting away from bonds and into equities amid growing optimism about global trade and continued strong corporate earnings, especially in artificial intelligence-related sectors, said the brokerage.

InnovestX shared the consensus view that Thailand will likely reach a trade deal with the US, with tariffs in line with regional peers. Additional tailwinds include expectations for a rate cut by the newly appointed Bank of Thailand governor.

While a prolonged Thai-Cambodian conflict could present some downside risks, InnovestX believes any economic impact on Thailand would be limited.

Moreover, the limited economic integration between the two nations means minimal direct impact on Thailand's stock market, particularly on large-cap stocks in the SET50 and SET100 indices.