Tourism tax stimulus on the cards for low season

A group of travellers explore Koh Mak by bicycle. The Revenue Department is considering tax measures to stimulate tourism during the low season.

The Revenue Department is considering tax measures to stimulate tourism during the low season, potentially allowing individuals to deduct up to 15,000 baht in travel expenses from their taxable income.

According to Pinsai Suraswadi, director-general of the department, it is holding discussions with the Tourism and Sports Ministry to determine which provinces the tax measures should cover.

He said the measures may apply to travel in secondary cities, or include major cities, or cover the entire country.

However, the department is concerned that if the measures apply nationwide, people might limit their travel to major cities.

The tax measure will likely be similar to the one offered last year, which allowed individuals to deduct up to 15,000 baht in travel-related expenses from their taxes, said Mr Pinsai.

Talks are continuing as to whether the measures will apply to corporate entities, he said.

In a related development, the department signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday with the National Science and Technology Development Agency and Krungthai Bank to support the development and transfer of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to the Revenue Department.

Mr Pinsai said the agreement aims to enable the department to adopt AI to improve tax collection efficiency and provide better services to taxpayers.

The department plans to develop its AI capabilities between 2025 and 2027, with the goal of becoming an AI-driven agency by 2027.

The department has four AI development initiatives: developing a voice-enabled AI chatbot to answer taxpayer inquiries; using AI to analyse tax collection data; employing AI to scan and digitise paper-based information for faster processing and tax auditing; and creating a "One Portal, One Profile" system for taxpayers.

Regarding the department's tax collection performance, with about two months remaining in the fiscal year, he said revenue is near the state target.

The department's revenue goal for this year is 2.37 trillion baht.

The department's tax revenue depends on the state of the economy, said Mr Pinsai.

This year some sectors have performed well, such as modern trade, while others including hire-purchase, transport and automotive have struggled, he said.