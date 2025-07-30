Research houses anticipate baht to weaken this week

The baht is expected to weaken to around 32.85 per US dollar this week amid ongoing economic uncertainties.

Kasikorn Research Center (K-Research) anticipates the baht will move within a range of 32.00 to 32.80 against the greenback between July 28 and Aug 1, weakening somewhat as several factors are likely to influence the currency's movement throughout the week.

Key factors include the outcome of US-Thai trade negotiations, developments along the Thai-Cambodian border, and the results of the US Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for July 29-30.

Given these uncertainties, the baht is expected to exhibit greater volatility against the dollar this week compared with the previous week, with the potential for depreciation.

Last week the baht strengthened to 32.11 against the greenback, marking its highest level since February 2022.

The appreciation was supported by rising gold prices, while the dollar faced pressure from market concerns over the independence of the US Federal Reserve, amid ongoing criticism of the Fed chair's performance, according to K-Research.

Krungsri Global Markets expects the baht to decline and move within a range of 32.25 to 32.85 per dollar this week. The currency weakened since last week amid heightened concerns over the Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

Krungsri forecasts the Fed will keep its policy rate unchanged at this week's meeting despite criticism from the US government.

In addition, trade negotiations between the US and other nations including Thailand could strengthen the dollar, putting pressure on the baht, noted the firm.

Krungthai Global Markets also expects the baht to continue depreciating, with potential two-way risks influenced by both the dollar and global gold prices.

The ongoing US-Thai trade talks may also be tied to the border tensions with Cambodia, noted the trader.

"The uncertainties could pressure the baht to fall to 32.70-32.80 [per dollar] within this week," said Krungthai.