Finance ministry raises 2025 growth forecast to 2.2%

Thailand's economy is expected to grow 2.2% this year, slightly higher than a previous forecast of 2.1%, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, are expected to rise 5.5% this year, up from an earlier forecast of 2.3%, Pornchai Thiraveja, head of the fiscal policy office, told a press conference.

Foreign tourist arrivals were projected at 34.5 million, down from 36.5 million in the May forecast.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 2.5% last year, lagging its peers.