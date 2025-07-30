Thailand eases output requirements for EV makers

Locally made units that are exported will also count towards quotas

Listen to this article

An Ora Good Cat EV moves along the assembly line at the Great Wall Motor factory in Rayong. (Photo: GWM)

Thailand has adjusted its electric vehicle incentive policy to give carmakers more flexibility to meet production requirements and boost exports, amid tepid domestic demand and intense competition as Chinese brands flood the local market.

Under its EV policy launched in 2022, the government allowed duty-free imports on condition that the domestic EV output of automakers would match the number of imports by 2024, rising to 1.5 local units for every import by 2025.

The Board of Investment (BoI) said on Wednesday that locally produced EVs that were exported would now count towards the target, a shift from the previous policy of counting only locally registered vehicles.

“The revisions approved today will allow greater flexibility and help Thailand, which is already the leader in the region’s automotive manufacturing industry, to become a key EV production base,” BoI secretary-general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said.

Chinese brands dominate the EV market in Thailand, with a combined share of over 70% of sales.

The government’s EV policy, which also includes tax breaks and price subsidies, has drawn more than $4 billion in investments, including from Chinese firms BYD and Great Wall Motors.

Last year, the BoI gave an extension to the initial local production timeline to avoid oversupply, as the sector has struggled with weak demand in a sluggish economy.

The revised scheme is forecast to take EV exports to about 12,500 units this year and 52,000 units in 2026, the BoI said. In April, Thailand made its first EV shipment of 660 vehicles.