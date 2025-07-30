Cheaper power bills seen on the horizon

High-voltage electricity cables operated by Pathum Thani Provincial Electricity Authority. The power tariff is likely to be reduced to 3.95 baht a unit. Pattanapong Hirunard

The prices of electricity bills will become slightly cheaper during the last four months of the year as authorities have agreed to decrease the power tariff by 0.03 baht per kilowatt-hour (unit), says Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga.

The current power tariff, used to calculate monthly electricity bills, is 3.98 baht a unit, and is applicable until the end of August.

The latest reduction followed recent talks held between the Energy Ministry and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat).

Mr Pirapan did not elaborate on the reasons behind the lower tariff, saying it is broadly related to cheaper liquefied natural gas (LNG), a key fuel for the nation's power generation, and financial management.

"The price of imported LNG is trending downward and authorities can help Egat deal with financial issues," he said.

China's decision to reduce LNG imports, partly resulting from its move to increase domestic natural gas production, plays a key role in easing supply pressure on other Asian nations.

LNG prices in the Asian spot market fell to US$11 per million British thermal units (BTU) in May, down from $16.5 million BTUs in February, according to online energy news website Oilprice.com.

Part of the price of electricity bills is required to reimburse Egat and national oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc for their past electricity price subsidy programmes during a surge in LNG prices.

Egat runs a loss of 66 billion baht while PTT shoulders a financial burden of 15 billion baht.

The need to pay back money to Egat and PTT is one major reason behind expensive electricity bills, although, according to the Energy Regulatory Committee (ERC), gas prices, including LNG, are likely to decrease during the final four months of 2025.

The ERC earlier set the minimum power tariff from September to December at 3.98 and offered another two options — rates of 4.87 and 5.10 baht — for people to choose from during its online public consultation during July 17-28.

The higher the power tariff, the quicker money can be repaid to Egat and PTT.