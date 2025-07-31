Transport solutions sidestep border conflict

Listen to this article

Trucks bound for Cambodia queue up at the Chong Jom checkpoint in Surin on June 16.

The border closures with Cambodia have affected land transport, leading to a shift towards shipping via alternative routes, says the commerce minister.

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat said the border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia and checkpoint closures along the border have snarled land transport and logistics previously reliant on routes through Cambodia to reach Vietnam.

In response, businesses have turned to alternative solutions, leveraging sea transport and alternative land routes via Laos.

The number of shipping lines servicing shipments to Cambodia has increased, while freight costs have fallen.

However, over the past week businesses have become concerned about the potential risks associated with the border clashes, prompting many to temporarily halt their trading activities, said Mr Jatuporn.

He said if the border closures continue, there is a risk Thai products in Cambodia could be replaced by imports from other countries.

To counter this, the ministry is exploring other markets to mitigate potential risk.

Mr Jatuporn said the border closures have also impacted Thai investments in Cambodia.

According to the Department of Foreign Trade (DFT), the value of Thailand's border trade with Cambodia tallied 80.7 billion baht, representing growth of 11.2% year-on-year, during the first five months of this year. Thailand's exports rose by 9% to 63.1 billion baht and imports expanded by 20% to 17.7 billion baht.

In May, Thailand's border trade exports with Cambodia grew by 7% to 16.1 billion baht and imports increased by 6.2% to 12.9 billion baht.

Trade in June is expected to have decreased due to checkpoint closures since June 7, which suspended the movement of people, some commerce, and both Thai and foreign tourism, said Mr Jatuporn.

The DFT previously estimated if the checkpoints remain closed until the end of the year, Thailand would lose border trade worth more than 60 billion baht with Cambodia.

He directed provincial commerce offices in the seven Thai provinces adjacent to Cambodia to monitor product availability and pricing to avert shortages and prevent price gouging.

High-demand essentials such as instant noodles, canned fish, mosquito repellent spray, and diapers for children and adults are being replenished through collaboration with retailers, alongside ongoing inventory management strategies.

Mr Jatuporn presided over the World Tapioca Conference 2025 Wednesday in Bangkok. The event attracted more than 1,000 participants from Thailand and other countries, including industry leaders and importers.

During the conference, Thai producers and exporters signed memoranda of understanding with international importers to sell more than 1.48 million tonnes of tapioca products worth roughly 10.9 billion baht.

The agreements are expected to utilise 3.57 million tonnes of local fresh cassava roots.

In 2024, Thailand's tapioca exports totalled 6.47 million tonnes, generating revenue of more than 110 billion baht.

In the first half of this year, exports tallied 5.02 million tonnes, a 39.4% year-on-year increase, but the export value dropped by 11.1% to 54.6 billion baht, primarily due to lower global tapioca prices.

The ministry will continue to implement marketing strategies throughout the year to achieve its tapioca export target of 7.5 million tonnes, said Mr Jatuporn.