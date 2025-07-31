NBTC says no to consumer proposal

A majority of National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) board members on Wednesday dismissed a proposal from consumer protection groups that it should add more conditions to its announcement regarding the criteria and procedures for the spectrum licensing auction that took place on June 29.

The proposal was supported by several parties, particularly the Thailand Consumer Council, which previously called for the regulator to include a clearer penalty in cases where bid winners fail to expand their networks to cover the population in specified areas within five years, as well as setting a daily fine rate for improper service quality and tariffs.

The proposal related to criteria and procedures for awarding of the 850MHz, 1500MHz, 2100MHz, and 2300MHz bands. NBTC chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck said four NBTC commissioners including himself abstained from voting, while three voted in favour of adding the conditions as proposed by consumer groups. The three in favour were Pirongrong Ramasoota, AM Thanapant Raicharoen, and Suphat Suphachalasai.

NBTC commissioner Sompop Purivigraipong, who is responsible for telecom sector, said in the meeting that the existing law already allows the NBTC to take administrative action or impose additional penalties, if licensees fail to comply.

NBTC also has a policy of strictly controlling net tariff caps and value-added services.

An NBTC source who requested anonymity said the proposal says that if a licensee fails to provide service coverage to more than 90% of the population in each sub-district within five years, they will be required to pay a daily penalty of 0.05% of the highest bid price for the duration of the delay.

This condition was previously implemented between 2012 and 2019, and was not added to the 2025 announcement for the latest auction, although the announcement allows the committee to set the penalty fee later.

Advanced Wireless Network Company Limited bagged three sets of 2100MHz spectrum by offering 14.85 billion baht. True Move H Universal Communication Co Ltd grabbed seven sets of 2300MHz spectrum by offering 21.77 billion baht, and four sets of 1500MHz spectrum, valued at 4.653 billion baht.

Both companies paid the first 50% of their spectrum payments on July 29.