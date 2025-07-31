Thai ad spending growth forecast trimmed

Local ad and marketing spending this year is expected to expand only 1.5%, reaching 87 billion baht, according to digital media agency Media Intelligence Group (MI).

Earlier the agency forecast ad spending growth of 2.2% this year. MI attributed the lower growth projection to mounting economic and geopolitical pressure from US reciprocal tariffs and domestic uncertainty stemming from natural disasters and rising border tensions with Cambodia.

These factors are dampening consumer confidence and the prospects of an ad spending rebound, noted MI.

Digital platforms will remain the growth engine this year, projected to account for nearly 40% of total spending, driven by fierce competition among roughly 12 million online sellers.

Out of home media is expected to account for 17% of the total market, thanks to the government's upcoming 20-baht flat fare policy for all electric train lines in Bangkok which is expected to boost passenger numbers and media exposure.

"In the second half of the year, there are signs of recovery in the tourism sector, while brands are resuming spending to compete for sales, despite limited consumer purchasing power and the ongoing sluggish economy," said MI group president and chief executive Pawat Ruangdejworachai.

He said major brands are ramping up efforts to stay competitive as new sellers, both amateur and professional, are flooding digital platforms to sell their own products.

There are 3 million influencers, creators and online sellers earning income through digital channels, according to MI.

The number of amateur sellers, including part-time vendors and those experimenting with online commerce, surged to 9 million.

The rise of social media users fuels the expansion of e-commerce, as social media rapidly transforms into social commerce. The result is a crowded marketplace, with everyone from major brands and local vendors to influencers and creators now selling directly through social platforms.

The barriers to entry have vanished, but a new challenge has arisen -- earning trust and standing out in an oversaturated, hesitant consumer landscape, said Mr Pawat.

"Success isn't about who shouts the loudest -- it's about who has the deepest understanding and builds trust," he said.

Brands must compete not only with major players, but also creators, micro-sellers and affiliates.

"The competition is fierce, yet customer loyalty is fading. Acquisition costs are rising, reach is more expensive, attention is harder to earn and conversion rates are falling," said Mr Pawat.

He said the number of consumers aged 45 and older has risen to more than 20 million and they hold substantial spending power.

According to MI, total advertising and marketing spending in the first half of this year was 42.8 billion baht, modest growth of 1.1% year-on-year.

The primary driver of this growth was digital media, which saw a surge in participation from both established players and new brands. Digital ad spending totalled 17.3 billion baht, up 9% not including unreported figures.

MI LEARN LAB estimates untracked spending could exceed 5 billion baht, or more than 30% of the amount reported by the Digital Advertising Association (Thailand).

Spending on out of home media reached 7 billion baht in the first half, an increase of 11%. Growth was largely driven by digital screens and transit media, particularly on skytrain and MRT systems.

This upward trend is expected to accelerate in the fourth quarter, fuelled by the government's 20-baht flat fare policy, according to MI.