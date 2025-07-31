Agents upbeat on Chinese market

Listen to this article

Tourism organisations hold a roadshow in China, looking to revive a large market.

Chinese tourist arrivals have already passed their low point, and tour agents are showing renewed confidence in Thailand despite safety concerns fuelled by border conflicts and a recent market shooting, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said while concerns persist, the situation is showing signs of improvement as Chinese visitor arrivals appear to have passed their nadir.

Earlier this year, Chinese arrivals plunged to 5,600 per day, which marked the lowest point, said Ms Thapanee.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents (Atta) and TAT are holding a roadshow this week in Chongqing, Lanzhou and Hangzhou, China.

More than 50 Thai tourism operators are participating in business matching and promotional sessions with around 1,000 Chinese tour operators, hoping to lift travel confidence and stimulate chartered flight bookings to both main and second-tier cities in Thailand via the government's subsidy programme.

Speaking at the China roadshow, Ms Thapanee said arrivals now average 13,000-15,000 per day, still below the pre-pandemic level of 30,000, but improving steadily.

"Chongqing has more than 31 million residents and is our focus due to its strong purchasing power and direct air connections to Thailand. This aligns with our strategy to attract high-spending segments," she said.

Key challenges affecting Chinese tourism to Thailand remain with the lingering effects of Covid-19, the 2018 Phuket boat tragedy, and news reports on kidnapping scams.

The recent border issues with Cambodia and the Or Tor Kor shooting have also intensified scrutiny, said Ms Thapanee.

Despite these setbacks, Wang Qiang, deputy general manager of Chongqing Ruitu International Travel Agency, said tourism confidence remains intact.

"Most major tourist sites remain unaffected. We are seeing increasing interest in chartered flights to Samui and Trang," he said. "TAT subsidies are helpful, even if Vietnam's short-term incentives are more generous. In the long run, Chinese travellers still prefer Thailand for its charm, variety, natural beauty, and better infrastructure."

Mr Wang said the rise of Gen Z travellers is another key factor, as they are well-informed and research everything from online sources, pushing them to adapt.

To support the recovery, the TAT launched the "Thailand Summer Blast -- China & Overseas Market Stimulus Plan", allocating 750 million baht to subsidise up to 1,000 chartered flights from Chinese and other cities from July 2025 to July 2026.

Airlines receive 350,000 baht per flight to bring tourists to major cities including Bangkok, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Pattaya (via U-tapao), Krabi and Koh Samui.

Sake Nopthaisong, consul-general at the Thai consulate in Chengdu, acknowledged the impact of human trafficking concerns.

"China has been grappling with scams and trafficking. Some individuals sought refuge in Thailand, leading to perceptions that Thailand was involved. We've worked closely with Chinese authorities to return those individuals, reaffirming our commitment to safety and cooperation," he said.

Li Pei, deputy manager of Qian You Trip, an outbound agency, said the recent viral news about the Or Tor Kor incident was a concern.

"We plan to resume new tour promotions in October, after things settle down," she said.

As of July 27, Thailand recorded 19 million foreign arrivals this year generating 880 billion baht.

China topped the list with 2.63 million visitors, followed by Malaysia (2.62 million), India (1.35 million), Russia (1.1 million) and South Korea (881,288).