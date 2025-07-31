Thailand expects US tariff details ‘within 24 hours’

Thai finance minister responds to US official’s claim that trade deal is done

A container ship is docked at Laem Chabang port in Chon Buri (Post File Photo)

Thailand expects to learn details of new US import tariffs “within 24 hours”, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Thursday morning.

Responding to reports quoting US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as saying that a trade deal had been concluded, Mr Pichai said Thailand was still working “a little bit more” on details with Washington.

“Don’t make me say anything just yet. There’s just a little bit more that I need to get back (to the US) about,” he said in response to a query from Reuters.

Mr Lutnick said earlier that the United States had reached trade agreements with Cambodia and Thailand, days after they agreed to a ceasefire at President Donald Trump’s urging after deadly clashes along their disputed border.

“And you know what we did today? We made trade deals with Cambodia and Thailand,” Lutnick said on Wednesday night in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News. He did not elaborate before the interview ended.

The White House and the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to requests for further details.

Trump had used trade talks as a cudgel to bring both countries to the negotiating table, threatening that Washington would not reach agreements with either as long as the fighting continued.

After the ceasefire was confirmed, Trump called leaders in both countries and told his trade team to restart talks.

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, acting as interim prime minister, said Mr Trump had personally called him following successful Thai-Cambodian conflict negotiations in Malaysia.

Me Phumtham said Trump expressed admiration for Thailand’s diplomatic efforts and signalled satisfaction with Thailand’s handling of regional tensions, adding that the US leader promised to manage the tariff issue “in the best possible way”, although no specific details were disclosed.

Seeking equal treatment

Both Thailand and Cambodia have been facing the prospect of a 36% US tariff on their goods. That would put them at a heavy disadvantage against regional neighbours facing rates of 20-25%.

Mr Pichai has expressed optimism that the final figure for Thailand will be around 20%.

“The Thai negotiating team is working diligently and thoroughly on every aspect, including trade data, international law, impacts on production, exports and economic security,” the minister said in a post on X on Thursday.

“We have proposed conditions acceptable to Thailand, with the goal of protecting the country’s best interests. We have thoroughly analysed the US demands.

“Although the outcome is not yet clear, I assure you that the Thai team will never sit by idly or compromise easily.

“If the results fall short, I hope everyone understands we did our absolute best,” he wrote.

Mr Pichai said that the goods for which Thailand seeks tariff relief are not new, as many are already covered under existing free trade agreements (FTAs).

He clarified that Thailand is merely adding the US to its trade network. Some US products, such as those Thailand cannot produce or is under-supplied with, are already on the import list.

He also highlighted the importance of tackling non-tariff barriers, noting that even if the US doesn’t formally request it, Thailand must reform regulatory delays to stay globally competitive.

“We must prepare for a new trading landscape. Regardless of the outcome, we’ve acted with integrity, and we’re ready to adapt,” Mr Pichai concluded

Saturday is the deadline Trump has set for America’s trading partners to reach agreements. The US announced late Wednesday that it had reached an accord with South Korea that would impose a 15% tariff on imports.

Trump also said he would impose a 25% levy on Indian goods starting on Friday and threatened an additional penalty over the country’s energy purchases from Russia.