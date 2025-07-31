Malaysia set to unveil US trade deal after Trump-Anwar call

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur on July 9, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Malaysia is set to announce a trade deal with the United States after US President Donald Trump and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim spoke by telephone.

Malaysia and the US had discussed a tariff rate below 20%, said people familiar with the plan, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. The call lasted about 20 minutes, they added.

Anwar said in a speech to parliament he discussed tariffs with Trump in a call on Thursday morning. The Malaysian leader added Trump would announce the levy for goods from his country on Friday, without offering details on what the level might be.

The US president had threatened to impose a 25% levy on Malaysian goods unless a deal was reached by Friday. The agreement follows other deals reached in Asia — with goods from the Philippines and Indonesia facing tariffs of 19%, and Vietnam 20%.

Spokespeople at Anwar’s office and Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The threat of steeper tariffs has weighed on Malaysia’s trade-reliant economy, leading the central bank to cut its growth forecast for 2025 to a range of 4% to 4.8%. Bank Negara Malaysia also lowered interest rates in July by a quarter point to preemptively support the economy.