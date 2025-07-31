Hoteliers take a hit from border clash

Listen to this article

Vendors sell snacks at Chao Lao beach in Chanthaburi. Hotels in this eastern province and others by the Thai-Cambodian border reported many cancellations over the past week. (Photo supplied)

The tourism industry in the seven provinces along the Thai-Cambodian border has been decimated by recent clashes, with a 100% cancellation rate in most areas, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The Thai Hotels Association (THA) has reported the cancellation of 4,085 room nights, while new bookings for the coming high season remain slower than usual.

THA president Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun said the cancellations occurred quickly once the clashes started escalating on July 24.

Of the total cancellations reported by members, 1,881 room nights were cancelled directly as a result of the border unrest, while new bookings over the past week totalled 6,835 room nights.

The association plans to reassess the impact of the dispute in a few days, as the number of hotels surveyed was limited and the conflict between the two countries still hasn’t been fully resolved.

Mr Thienprasit said the recovery rate of hotels this week was uneven, as some hotels could not secure healthy forward bookings. The main concerns lie with Asian markets, which are more sensitive to security issues.

“The dispute between Thailand and Cambodia should not affect individual travellers who book via online platforms, as they’re able to cancel or postpone their bookings if the situation requires,” he said. “We estimate this event should not have a significant impact on the upcoming high season.”

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the seven provinces experienced varying levels of impact. Among those recording a 100% room cancellation rate from tour groups were Ubon Ratchathani, Si Sa Ket, and Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo.

She said tourists refrained from visiting those areas, but some hotels received new bookings from donors visiting evacuation camps, as well as media personnel, allowing them to maintain a 50-70% occupancy rate.

Ms Thapanee said Buri Ram, which had a 70% cancellation rate, closed its famous attractions such as Phanom Rung Historical Park and Prasat Muang Tam Historical Park, while Chang International Circuit postponed all activities throughout the past week.

Surin and Chanthaburi reported 80% cancellations and postponements from tour groups and individual travellers in the area, she said.

Ms Thapanee said most room bookings in Trat, particularly along the border, had been cancelled or postponed, including on the three islands: Koh Chang, Koh Mak and Koh Kut.

The cancellation rate on Koh Chang and Koh Mak was 30%, while Koh Kut recorded a 50-60% cancellation rate.