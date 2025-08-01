Siam Cement Group intends to stay lean to compete in 2025

Listen to this article

Mr Thammasak says measures to solidify SCG's financial position will be maintained this year.

SET-listed Siam Cement Group (SCG), Thailand's largest cement maker and industrial conglomerate, continues to strengthen its competitiveness to survive challenging circumstances in Thailand and overseas in the second half of 2025.

The impact of Washington's reciprocal tariff policy, volatile energy prices and geopolitical conflicts are negative factors that may affect business performance, said president and chief executive Thammasak Sethaudom.

"The ongoing territorial dispute between Thailand and Cambodia has yet to affect SCG's businesses in Cambodia as the impact is mainly limited to areas near the border," he said.

Mr Thammasak said SCG will maintain measures it started last year to solidify its financial position, which resulted in stronger earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, tallying 30.3 billion baht in the first half of this year.

The measures include the discontinuation of unprofitable businesses and better cost management.

Cost reduction will continue to be an essential part of business operations in second half of the year, he said.

To better compete with global manufacturers, SCG is using robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to control operating costs.

SCG Cement and Green Solutions, a unit of SCG, employs robotic systems to automate the packing of cement bags and their dispatch to the warehouse.

During the first six months of 2025, SCG Cement and Green Solutions used eco-friendly and alternative energy sources in production processes, lowering costs by 1.1 billion baht.

In the latter half of this year, SCG Décor Plc, the operator of a decor surfaces and bathroom business under SCG, plans to apply AI to assist in product design, simulate processes before actual production, perform quality inspections and manage its warehouse.

SCG also wants to focus on manufacturing in and exporting from Vietnam, said Mr Thammasak.

"We will capitalise on a US tariff rate of 20% on products from Vietnam as well as competitive costs," he said.

The company is expanding its businesses, including sales of low-carbon cement, into new high-potential markets, including Africa, Oceania and North America.

SCG set a target to allocate an investment budget worth 30 billion baht to its businesses this year, and 15 billion has been spent.

During the first half of this year, the company earned 249 billion baht and recorded a net profit of 18.4 billion baht.