Pichai says 19% US tariff reflects strong Thai-American ties

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira says the United States’ announcement of a 19% tariff on Thai goods reflects the close friendship and enduring partnership between Thailand and the US. (Photo: Pichai Chunhavajira Facebook account)

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira viewed the United States’ imposition of a 19% tariff on Thai goods as a reflection of the close and enduring friendship between the two nations.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Friday, Mr Pichai, also deputy prime minister, emphasised that that the tariff announcement underscores the strength of bilateral relations and will help Thailand maintain its global competitiveness, boost investor confidence, and create new avenues for economic expansion, income generation, and opportunities for the kingdom.

“The announcement of the 19% tariff rate reflects the strong friendship and close partnership between Thailand and the United States. It helps maintain Thailand's competitiveness on the global stage, boosts investor confidence, and opens the door to economic growth, increased income, and new opportunities for the country,’’ stated Mr Pichai.

He added that the work is still in progress and the government is fully aware of the impact this development may have on entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises, and farmers.

In response, a comprehensive set of support measures have been prepared, including budget allocations, soft loans, subsidies, tax measures, and necessary regulatory reforms, aimed at ensuring Thailand can adapt and move forward confidently in the evolving global economy.

“The outcome of this negotiation signals that Thailand must accelerate its adaptation and move forward in building a stable and resilient economy, ready to face global challenges ahead,’’ the finance minister said.

He extended his appreciation to Team Thailand for their dedication and tireless efforts during such a difficult situation. “There are many more tasks ahead of us. We will continue to give a full effort—for our Thailand, for all of us.’’

Prasit Boondoungprasert, CEO of Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, (CP Foods), commended the dedication of "Team Thailand" led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira for securing a favorable 19% tariff rate with conditions that enhance Thailand's competitiveness and support long-term industrial development.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, CEO of Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, praised Thailand's trade negotiation efforts on US tariffs. (Photo supplied)

The United States set a 19% levy on imports from Thailand and Cambodia, lower than the 36% they originally faced, after US President Donald Trump earlier this month threatened to block trade deals with them unless they ended a deadly border clash.

Malaysia, which helped broker the ceasefire, was also set at 19%. That’s on par with previously announced rates for Southeast Asian neighbours Indonesia and the Philippines.